Life after sports — How ready are Indian athletes to begin anew post-retirement?

Probably one of the greatest tennis players in the world played her last match in front of an electric but misty-eyed crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, only recently.



Inarguably, one of the most pioneering tennis players to have graced the sport, Serena Williams had everyone in shock when she said last month - in August, that she would be "evolving" away from tennis with the US Open being her last Grand Slam tournament in a heartfelt (and heart wrenching) Op-Ed for Vogue magazine.

The heavy piece was a brilliant and honest insight into the challenges most athletes, and more so female athletes, face in their quest and pursuit of greatness. Serena highlights several factors but it was the choice of the word "evolve" that most resonated with all who are closely associated with sports.

For each and every athlete who plays any sport at any level, there comes a day when they can no longer play. For elite athletes who have played professionally, it is far more difficult than for a recreational player.

Elite athletes spend countless hours perfecting their craft. They pretty much devote their formative years to practising their skills and putting in the hard hours. The common belief is that to become a world-class player, one must possess a single-minded devotion that borders on obsession, as a prerequisite in itself. But is that the case?



From an Indian perspective, let's see the lives of most of our athletes who are of the national level (let's say national campers as a subset). I have been closely involved with them and their days are pretty much the same. Wake up, eat, train, sleep, eat, train, eat and repeat - an inescapable routine they are bound to for a crucial number of years. With the advent of social media, a lot of them spend time on their phones but mostly watch their events or sport.

So the question I ask you is - is this healthy?

I have been around athletes in all stages of their careers and have seen how difficult it has been for athletes who have retired and/or ended their careers for some reason or another. There is a severe loss of purpose and a lot of them have this feeling that they no longer have a purpose to wake up in the morning. This then makes me circle back to Serena using the word "evolve" instead of the more common "retire".

The need for holistic athletes

Our athletes really need to be groomed to have a much more holistic approach to life - as most of their life is probably ahead of them after their sport is done with. Easier said than done, I truly believe it is imperative that athletes need to be groomed for an off-the-field life and while some may be lucky to have the backing of an education that interests them most will probably not have that - especially in a country like India where most athletic talent has its origins at a grassroots or at best, semi-urban strata.

Training from a young age must involve things which are beyond the scope of the field. Skills must be cultivated to survive in the world without hiding behind the security your sport brings you. Hobbies should not be shunned but embraced as something which can later be returned to.

Just a few months back, former World No. 13 badminton player Ajay Jayaram also announced his retirement from the game - choosing to make a switch from sports to academics as he wished to pursue a B-School degree, in order to contribute back to sports in the future. But such are rare examples - especially in the context of India where the risk of athletes losing a sense of purpose once their sporting days come to an end, keeps looming large.