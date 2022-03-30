From Lakshya to Ashmita: Indian badminton's recent success is a reminder to the government

For the longest time, Indian badminton was on the lookout for somebody to take the baton and give PV Sindhu some company at the top. While India has never lacked seasoned and talented badminton players, consistency was missing in the majority - making every apparent successor last for a short surge only, one at a time.



So, when Sindhu ended her Tokyo Olympics outing with bronze and her second overall medal from the quadrennial event and the echoes of it had barely settled - there was an inevitable question floating in the air. Who will take over from Sindhu and continue the legacy of badminton in India? Fast forward the months and post-Olympics, two Indians have won three medals in two major competitions — the World Championships and the All England — but none have Sindhu in their name. Instead, there is a former World No. 1 and another more striking, new face who have walked away with these honours. In India's quest to find a successor, along came Lakshya Sen, bursting on the scene - the young Almora-born badminton player who created waves after he won bronze at the World Championships in Huelva last year.

Lakshya Sen has announced himself by winning medals at the biggest stage.



At just 20 years of age, Lakshya has become the poster boy of Indian badminton...

Quick on his feet, subtle with his netplay and deceptive in the rallies, Sen's form surged at the India Open this January, where he made his presence felt. With a thrilling win against World Champion Loh Kean Yew, Sen showed the spark to take on the mantle from Sindhu.

Embarking on an invincible streak since then, Sen went toe to toe with World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, Tokyo bronze medallist Anthony Ginting, fellow World Championships bronze medallist Anders Antonsen in a quick span of two weeks and even managed to defeat all of them, en route to collecting his silver medals from the German Open and the All England. The arrival of successors

Lakshya's rise is emblematic of the diversification of Indian badminton outside the traditional power centre which is the Puellela Gopichand Badminton Centre. Yes, it is a fact that the top names like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth have had their association with the famed academy, responsible for churning out the legends of the sport in India. But post-Tokyo Olympics there is a wind of change, a dilution is taking place and the badminton craze is no longer limited to a pocket in Hyderabad.

Ashmita Chaliha is another example of the rise of this NextGen. She is touted to be one of the players to look out for with her quick strides on the court. What is to be noted is that she is not from South India where most of India's shuttlers hail from. Instead, Chaliha comes from Guwahati, Assam, where she trained under Indonesian coach Edwin Iriawan and India's Suranjan Bhobora.

Remember the Name - 𝗨𝗻𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗮!



Just 14 years of age, defeated top players on her way to the finals, and now, defeats Smit Toshniwal in straight sets in the finals to win the Women's Singles title at #OdishaOpen2022.

Another shuttler from a non-orthodox place is Unnati Hooda who hails from Rohtak, Haryana, the state that also gifted India's first poster girl of badminton - Saina Nehwal. However, Hooda, just 14-years, has a Super 100 title already under her belt from the Odisha Open earlier this year and egged on by her father, the teenager still trains at a modest government facility up North.

Doing away with epicentres For many years, India's sporting culture has relied on its traditional centres. Like for wrestling and boxing, it is Haryana, while for track and field events, the concentration is mostly in south India, the Nilgiris region. Even for badminton, it has been a Hyderabad-centric affair until the rise of an Almora boy from the lofty hills of Kumaon who showed that the badminton culture has slowly started spreading throughout India. Further east, Manipur is also a treasure trove of upcoming badminton stars like Maisnam Meiraba, and the doubles duo of Manjit Singh and Dingku Singh. READ | Putting Manipur on the badminton map: Duo of Manjit-Dingku spark change One reason for it is the growth of private badminton academies, who also house top international coaches that have made this possible. The academies have adapted a lot of sports science in their training methods to produce top quality players.

The result is, badminton now boasts a healthy bench strength gearing up to go big however, the impetus is on the government to make it happen. The need for a scouting system

Lakshya Sen at the India Open 2022 (Source: BAI)





For long, India has been relying on competitions before it finds its next superstar with no testing ground before it. But with a setup of the scouting system outside usual competitions, the government can find young talents and nurture them early in their career.