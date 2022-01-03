Who do India turn to after disappointing World Cup?

India may yet turn around their fortunes and qualify for the knockout stages of the 2021 World Cup but there is no doubt that there are issues within the current squad. Certain players may be due for retirement while some of the younger selections have been underwhelming.



Heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two matches will raise some alarms moving forward. Due to changes in the scheduling, another T20 World Cup is set to take place in 2022 with the 50-Over version of the global tournament following a year later.

India will need to assess their squad carefully if they are to make an impact in those competitions moving forward.

India slip down the Rankings

India had been the favourites to win the 2021 T20 World Cup ahead of the tournament but Virat Kohli's men have slipped following those two early losses. In fact, following those two defeats, the team were mere seventh favourites to win the trophy, behind England, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and even Afghanistan.

A win over Afghanistan followed but, irrespective of whether India remain in the tournament, those covering sports betting in Saudi Arabia will continue to favour England. Arabianbetting.com will publish odds plus news and opinion articles for anyone wanting to keep in touch with the cricket world in general.

If readers want to take their interest a step further there's scope for that too: All of the sportsbooks on that arabianbetting.com panel are happy to take on new customers and many have promotions in place to welcome them on board.

To get the account moving, there is a selection of deposit and withdrawal options plus effective customer service. A range of other sports markets and the possibility of live streaming cricket matches are among the other advantages.

India may well miss out on World Cup glory in 2021 but the future of cricket in the country doesn't have to be gloomy.

Batting Reinforcements

The selection of Ishan Kishan has raised doubt about the selectors' judgement at times. He can be a destructive batter but Kishan lacks the consistency to make big scores on a regular basis.

A more stable option could be Shreyas Iyer who has some experience with the national side. Prior to the 2021 World Cup, the 26-year-old had played 22 One Day Internationals and 29 T20 Internationals so he's not lacking in exposure.

Shereyas Iyer has good batting statistics with one hundred in ODIs and three half centuries in T20is and many were surprised to see him left out of India's plans for the tournament. He's also shown maturity while leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL and could have much more to offer the national set up.

Iyer's teammate at Delhi seems sure of his place for now but Rishabh Pant is one of the more unpredictable players in the Indian line up. If the selectors do want to look at another wicket keeper, it's unlikely that they will turn to Wriddhiman Saha who has just celebrated his 37th birthday.

Instead, Sanju Samson may be worth another chance after a productive campaign as the skipper of Rajasthan Royals.

Strengthening the Bowling

If injury hadn't stopped Washington Sundar from performing in the second phase of the IPL, he may well have had a part to play in the T20 World Cup. 22-year-old Sundar has already played in 31 T20 international matches and has also appeared in the test side.

He's a capable spinner and can also provide useful runs with the bat so it's certain that Washington Sundar will get another chance when he returns to full fitness.

The only uncapped player on this list is Avesh Khan whose fast-medium bowling helped Delhi Capitals to go deep into IPL 14. He should also be on the selectors' radar in the following 12 months.

Along with other options such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal, the names on this list point to a bright future for Indian T20 cricket. They may still recover to make an impression at the 2021 World Cup but it's clear that there are concerns within the current squad and many familiar names are under pressure from a talented crop of young players.