Qatar World Cup 2022 - Who Are the Favourites to Win?

It is always an exciting time whenever the world's largest sporting event comes around. This time, the World Cup will take place in Qatar from the 20th of November to the 18th of December 2022. However, much like every World Cup, the talk at the moment is about which teams look the likeliest to enjoy some success.

Well, you only have to look at the online casinos and betting sites found at Playcasino.com and other sites, to see that Brazil, Argentina, and England are the three favourites. The beauty of tournaments like this, however, is that there are always surprises. Let's take a look at some of the most fancied national teams that will take part in the World Cup shortly.

Brazil

Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar, as their performance in qualifying has been excellent. They are priced at 4/1 to lift the trophy. While Brazil lost the last World Cup to regional rivals Argentina, they have performed well in recent friendlies and qualifiers. They are led by the highly rated Neymar and have a number of good players, including Richarlison and Raphinha. Although Brazil has not won the World Cup since 2002, their draw in Group G is expected to ensure that they progress without too many problems.

Argentina

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar, with 32 countries expected to compete. Brazil has been the clear favourite in the World Cup betting markets since April, while Argentina has recently become a major contender, thanks to its recent 35-match unbeaten run. The French, Germany and England are the other teams that are considered serious contenders for the tournament.

Uruguay

Uruguay has plenty of star players. The 22-year-old forward of Benfica has scored 34 goals in 41 appearances this season. He has the right physicality up front to play in the counter-attacking style that Uruguay plays so well. He could also provide a good partner for Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Germany

Germany is the defending World Cup champion, but the bookies are predicting a tight contest between the Germans and England. In the last World Cup, England reached the semi-finals but lost to Croatia. They also reached the final of Euro 2020 but lost to Italy on penalties. However, bookmakers think that England will be able to win the World Cup in Qatar, and the longest odds on them are 17/2.

England

There are plenty of reasons to predict England's World Cup success. Their group stage draw has been relatively kind, although they will still face some tricky opponents. The USA, Iran, and Wales are relatively easy to beat. The winner of their group will then face the winner of Group A, which includes Qatar, Senegal, and Ecuador.

Spain

Spain has been the favourite to win the World Cup for the past few years and the reigning champions are one of the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar. The national team has an impressive player pool but needs to make some changes if they are to bounce back from their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. The reigning World Cup champions lost on penalties to Switzerland in the final but Luis Enrique's young side surprised many and reached the semi-final. Although Spain has a few question marks in their squad, their experience will serve them well in Qatar.

Croatia

Croatia has been the surprise package of the World Cup in Russia, and a strong performance in the final has left the Croatians on top. However, the country will have its work cut out for them in the competition in Qatar. The team will have to overcome Belgium, France, and Morocco in order to qualify for the knockout stage, and their first game against Morocco will be key. The key to their success will be to balance the strengths of Luka Modric and the rest of the team.