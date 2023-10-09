What Video Games Were Played in the Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games (also known as Asiad) ran from Saturday, 23rd September 2023, until Sunday, 8th October 2023. A total of 46 countries were represented, members of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), and they took part in 40 different sports (all Olympic sports), one of which was eSports – competitive video gaming.

It's the first time in the history of the Asia Games that esports has been included. At this year's event, a total of seven games were played by professional video game teams in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, at a sell-out 5,000-seat capacity stadium.

Let's dive straight in to discover exactly which games were featured.

What seven esports video games were played at the Asian Games?

The seven video games played at the 2023 Asian Games were the following hit titles, ranging from the classics to some of the hottest new games:

League of Legends (LoL) EA Sports FC Online Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA 2) Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Dream [of] Three Kingdoms 2 Arena of Valor (Asian Games version) Peace Elite (Asian Games Version) – otherwise known as PUBG Mobile or Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile

In each event, players competed to win gold, silver, and bronze medals, and as some of you may have guessed, China dominated the field in most events, as they tend to do in many sports.

How can I become a professional esports player at a competitive level?

Unfortunately, it takes years of practice to become a professional video gamer, just like it would take years to become a professional in any other sports discipline.

It also helps to have a natural ability to stand out from the crowd and hopefully get picked to play for a professional esports team and earn a living playing your favourite video games or representing your country at major sporting events.

Which country came out on top in the e-sports events at the 2023 Asian Games?

Let's now take a look at which countries won medals in some of the esports events in China at the 2023 Asian Games. South Korea (gold medal) came out on top in the League of Legends (LoL) event. This game is one of the most popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games.

Chinese Taipei (silver medal) were the runners-up in this event, followed by third place (bronze medal) China. In the event that involved the Dream Three Kingdoms 2, China won the gold medal, Hong Kong won the silver medal, and Thailand won the bronze medal.

In the Street Fight V event, South Korea (Kiw Kwan-woo) won the gold medal, Chinese Taipei (Hsiang Yu-lin) won the silver medal, and Chinese Taipei (Lin Li-Wei). In the EA FC 24 event, formerly known as FIFA 24, Thailand (Teedech Songsaisakul) won the gold medal, Thailand (Phatanasak Varanan) won the silver medal, and South Korea (Kwak Jun-hyuk) won the bronze medal.

In the PUBG Mobile event, China won gold, South Korea silver while Chinese Taipei had to settle for the bronze medal. In the Arena of Valor event – another popular Chinese mobile MOBA game, China won the gold medal, Malaysia won the silver medal, and Thailand won the bronze medal.

Finally, in the Dota 2 event, China won the gold medal, Mongolia won the silver medal, and Malaysia won the bronze medal.

Is it possible to bet on the esports events at the Asian Games?

Conclusion

The Asian Games is just one of several major esports events worldwide. The competitive sport has become hugely popular in recent years, and there are now many similar events where today's best teams compete to win medals and cash prizes.

Some of the other major events to keep an eye out for this year and next year are The International, DreamHack, Intel Extreme Masters, EVO Japan, BLAST.tv Major, TEKKEN World Tour Finals, Valorant Champions Tour, and the League of Legends Worlds Championship, to name a few.