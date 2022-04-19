What is White Label API Integration?

Various API integration required by a white label platform



With the development of technology and economy, not only has daily life entered a one-stop service mode, but even the iGaming industry has entered the same service mode. This is because a one-stop service can achieve cost-effective and efficient operational results for both producers and consumers. The existence of white label companies has improved the efficiency of building a betting platform or a casino gaming software. Additionally, the superb technology and back-end system allow the platform to go online and operate more quickly, which eventually lowers the threshold to build a betting website. How does the white label provide efficiency? One of the indispensable elements in the white label service is the API integration. API is one of the main drivers of emerging the iGaming industry. API, also known as Application Programming Interface, the best example in real life is the need for data transmission between the mobile phone and the computer. At this time, the data cable, Bluetooth, and infrared can be the API between the mobile phone and the computer. In the iGaming industry, API basically refers to game providers that provide various game integration to the operators.





A game company can actually provide a one-time integration directly to the website operators, but why do you need to go through white label service instead? The reason being is the royalty fee of directly integrating games from a game company may be several times higher. But if you use the white label service, it brings 3 main advantages, I. Multiple games Choice, II. Cheaper royalty fee, III. More stable route. If the connected interface line is not good quality, it will be prone to freeze or crash while betting on a game, which has a great impact on the player's experience. This is also why when enquiring the white label company, it is necessary to ask more questions about the interface and do game/site testing. You may click here to check out Kzing demosite. In other words, using the white label service allows operators to access more game providers or game types at a lower price, and with that saving, may use at needs of other businesses and operations. Think about it, wouldn't it be better this way?



Integrate game platform Kzin has integrated many game platforms, including BBIN, OB, AG, BG, SABA Sports, SBO Sports, Crown Sports, Sexy Baccarat, Chess and Card, Ebet Live Streaming, Royal Live Streaming, EA Live Streaming, N2 Live Streaming, BePro Sports, 188 Sports, CMD Sports, 3Sing Sports, SpadeGaming (SPG) Slots, ICG Slots, CQ9 Slos, NetEnt Slots, IM Sports, IM E-sports, Avia E-sports, P2Play Poker, JDB Fishing, cricket betting and poker gaming.

