What to consider before gaming in India?

With the complex laws in India regarding gambling it can be very hard to know how to bet on certain websites or in person or even play the lottery! It is always best that you consider everything before you bet as you could face a fine or even worse jail time.



Many states do not allow gambling in them and it is important that you look up where you can bet and where you cannot. The Public Gambling Act 1867 is what the states refer to quite a lot and places such as Bangalore and Mumbai, some of the biggest cities, do not allow physical gambling.

So how can you bet on certain gambling aspects?

Sports

Betting on sports in person is illegal apart from horse racing. India's Supreme Court decided that horse racing was a game of skill therefore it was legal. There has been opposition in the past from the ICC to allow the legalization of betting on sports like cricket to stop illegal activities.

However, there is nothing to stop people betting online on sporting events especially with non-Indian websites except in states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala but nobody has ever been arrested for online gambling. This does not stop Indian companies setting up in a foreign country and using the company as an offshore account.

It can be an option to sign up with a foreign betting site but they can be tricky to deposit using an Indian account.

Casino

As well as sports, casinos fall into the Public Gaming Act, an archaic law that many states seem to love. Casinos are only allowed in Goa, Daman or Sikkim but online ones are still available no matter where you live.

Online casinos can still offer the same experience and are a great way to gamble your money. They still feature slots, card games and live casino games which include roulette and blackjack.

Lottery

The lottery can be played in two different ways. One can be played online and the other can be done in person. Firstly, the online lottery in India is an incredibly popular way to play the lottery as it is easy to buy tickets online, you can enter the lottery for other states and you do not have to worry about missing a single draw as you can pre pay each month.

The lottery is one of the most accepted forms of gambling online in India as it is government controlled. There are many different sites however that allow you to play the lottery even if you do not live in that state.

Also you can play different countries lotteries using some of the right sites.