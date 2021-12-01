The Ultimate Guide to eSports

Electronic sports have been available since the 1970s, but they skyrocketed in popularity in the 1990s and 2000s. Gaming has progressed from a recreational activity to a competitive sport. As a result, esports, or professional competitive gaming, has grown into a multibillion-dollar business. Sold-out arenas, a passionate fan following, sponsorships, and even an Olympic debut are possible outcomes. As you can see, esports isn't slowing down any time soon. It will only grow in size. So, if you're wondering why this global phenomenon appeared out of nowhere and what it all means, here's your esports guide.



The popularity of esports has gradually increased, and the community has become less niche. Prize pools are nearing those of traditional sports such as soccer, tennis, or the best motorsports. The business as a whole has grown to be worth billions of dollars. This has naturally grabbed people's interest. If you check the definition, esports (or electronic sports) is a computer game performed at a high level of skill and competition. The most prevalent mistake is addressed there. Esports aren't only about folks who enjoy playing video games; they're also about those who excel at them. Every day, esports matches are streamed live from the home PC of a gaming professional. Year-round competitions are also held by a variety of organizations all around the world. While there are a lot of them, they aren't usually organized in any way. Therefore, the best place to start for anyone new to the industry is to research the games and see which ones you like. So, let's take a look at some of the most played and watched esports games around. League of Legends League of Legends is a competitive video game where two opposing five-person teams compete to destroy their opponents' main base, known as a Nexus, while defending their own. They must battle their way through a map studded with rival players, turrets, and waves of computer-controlled minions to win. The battlefield is divided into three distinct lanes through which the waves go and a neutral area known as the jungle, which lies between the lanes. Players choose their champions at the start of the game. They can improve their champion's strength by selecting abilities as they acquire experience and level up and by purchasing things with gold obtained by killing opposing players, minions, or taking buildings. There is always an imbalance of strength across the map with five players and three lanes. Strategies frequently revolve around exploiting that imbalance with excellent mobility and area control. Games usually last between 20 and 40 minutes. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a popular multiplayer battle arena esports game developed by Valve Corporation. This game has a precursor called Defense of the Ancients: All-Stars. The two regions where it is most prevalent are North America and Europe. Typically, the game is played in five-person teams, each player defending a particular sector on a map. The winning team is the one who destroys an "Ancient" structure within the rival team's base.









Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Two teams of five players compete as terrorists and anti-terrorists in the classic game mode of the strategic first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Unlike most other shooters, a player killed in battle cannot return to the game right away. A player who is slain in a match can only support his team in the next round. Teams are given various missions in two separate game settings. The steep learning curve of CS:GO sets it apart from other first-person shooters. The shooter is incredibly hard, and challenges even experienced players due to the enormous variety of tactical game positions of the many maps, grenades, and weapons, all of which have a different recoil while firing. With 13,029 professional players, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the most popular esports game right now. Fortnite Fortnite is a popular multiplayer online game produced by Epic Games. It is still considered one game, even though it comprises three different game types. The specifics for each game mode are as follows: Save the World - This game pits up to four players against zombie-like creatures to protect themselves and fellow survivors. Battle Royale is a player-versus-player game in which up to 100 people compete to be the last one standing. It can also be played in a group setting. Creative is a sandbox mode in which players have complete creative freedom over the game universe. Overwatch Blizzard Entertainment, the creators of World of Warcraft, have successfully linked first-person shooters and MOBAs with Overwatch. Essentially, the game is a first-person shooter with a first-person perspective. However, just as in MOBAs, you can choose from various characters for various roles, each with its own set of weapons and four individual talents. As a result, intelligent use of those talents can be used to outplay opponents and bring them to their knees. Overwatch ranks fifth among the most popular esports games, with 3494 professional players.







