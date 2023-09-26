Top 5 exceptional performances by Indian athletes in Asian Games history

Indian sports history is rich with tales of triumph, resilience and the solid drive to strive. The Asian Games have consistently provided the stage for our athletes to shine and bring glory to the nation. These extraordinary feats not only indicate the way to sporting brilliance, but also highlight the athletes' perseverance and commitment in writing their names into the history of Indian Sports.

1) Neeraj Chopra (2018)



At the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, Neeraj Chopra exhibited an unparalleled display of javelin throwing. The reigning Olympic and world champion astounded everyone by securing the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw with an impressive distance of 88.06 meters.

Even after officials denied his second throw, his resilience made this victory unforgettable. Neeraj Chopra not only clinched gold but also shattered the national record. This historic achievement marked India’s second athletic gold medal and underlined his legacy as a sports icon.

2) Seema Punia (2014)

Seema Punia, the discus thrower, added a golden hue to India's medal tally at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. With her highest score of 61.03 meters, she outshone fierce Chinese rivals and ended India's gold drought in track and field events.

Seema Punia's performance showcased immense grit and determination, bringing glory to the nation. Place your bets on future champions at Khel Raja.

3) PV Sindhu (2018)

PV Sindhu's journey to the final women’s singles event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta marked a historic milestone. Despite finishing with a silver medal after a formidable showdown with World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Sindhu achieved something unprecedented.

No Indian had ever reached the final singles event at the Asian Games before her. PV Sindhu's remarkable feat elevated India's standing in badminton at the continental level. Click here to bet on the next big badminton champion.

4) PT Usha (1986)

PT Usha, the legendary sprinter, etched her name in Asian Games history during the 1986 Seoul Games. She secured four gold medals and one silver in track and field events, setting new standards of excellence.

PT Usha's dominance brought her accolades and inspired generations of Indian athletes to strive for greatness.

5) Sachin Nag (1951)

Sachin Nag, a name often forgotten in Indian sports history, achieved a historic feat at the inaugural Asian Games 1951.

He became the first Indian to win a gold medal, conquering the 100-meter freestyle event in swimming. Sachin Nag's triumph was momentous, earning him a place in the cluster of Indian sports legends.

The Asian Games have witnessed India's sporting power in various disciplines, from Neeraj Chopra's javelin record to PT Usha's track and field dominance. These achievements inspire, setting the stage for future generations to aspire, compete, and succeed on the grand Asian Games platform.