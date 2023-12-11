The unsold veterans of the WPL Auctions 2023

In the big Women's Premier League (WPL) Auctions 2023, where young stars like Vrinda Dinesh and Kashvee Gautam struck gold, there's a quieter side to the story. Some seasoned players, despite their great skills and achievements, didn't get picked. It's like a tale within a tale. Let's get to know few of these experienced players who, surprisingly, didn't find a team this time.

1) Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont at The Hundred (Image via Sky Sports)

English wicketkeeper-batter Tammy Beaumont, a reliable force in T20Is, surprisingly went unsold despite her notable achievements. With a commendable showing of 296 runs in the recent WBBL for Sydney Thunders, Beaumont confidently entered the auction with a base price of 30 lakhs. However, to the cricketing world's surprise, no franchises placed their bids. Beaumont, boasting an impressive T20I record of 1721 runs, including 10 fifties and a century, found herself on the sidelines.



2) Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Atapaththu playing for Sri Lanka (Image via Sky Sports)

Sri Lankan legend Chamari Athapaththu, after being the Player of the Tournament in the Women’s Big Bash League, faced a perplexing situation for the second consecutive WPL season. Despite her stellar performance, accumulating 511 runs and claiming nine wickets, Athapaththu's base price of Rs 50 lakhs failed to attract any bidders. Her remarkable record of 2651 runs in WT20Is seemingly went unnoticed in the auction halls.

3) Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin for the West Indies (Image via Cricket.com)

The explosive West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, known for her impactful batting and crucial contributions with the ball, faced an unexpected outcome in the auctions. With an impressive resume of 2697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 WT20Is, Dottin set her base price at Rs 50 lakhs. However, much to the surprise of cricket enthusiasts, her name remained uncalled. This turn of events followed last season's controversy surrounding her contract with the Gujarat Giants.



4) Tara Norris

Tara Norris playing for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL (Image via Sky Sports)

USA pacer Tara Norris, despite a noteworthy debut season and being the second-highest wicket-taker for the Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, found no takers in the WPL 2023 auction. Released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, Norris, with a base price of Rs 10 lakhs, waited in anticipation but remained unsold. Her left-arm swingers and a historic five-wicket haul weren't enough to secure a spot in this year's tournament.

5) Punam Raut

Punam Raut for India (Image via Sky Sports)

A seasoned opener and a dependable presence in the Indian women’s cricket squad, Punam Raut faced an unexpected turn as she went unsold in the WPL 2023 auction. Despite her significant contributions, including a strike rate of nearly 100 in T20Is and impressive ODI numbers, Raut's absence from the WPL teams raised eyebrows. Having played 35 T20Is and amassed 719 runs for India, along with a stellar ODI record of 2299 runs and an average of nearly 40, Raut's omission puzzled many cricket enthusiasts.

