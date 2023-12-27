The National Award Winners of 2023 in Indian Sports

In recent times, India's sporting landscape, traditionally dominated by cricket, has undergone a remarkable transformation marked by a surge in various other disciplines. This seismic shift was vividly illustrated in the resounding success of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023, an event that will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of the nation's sporting history.

The Asian Games unfolded as a spectacle of heart-warming moments, showcasing exceptional performances that transcended the confines of medal counts. In a triumphant display, India not only surpassed its own record-setting medal tally of 70 from the 2018 Jakarta Games but also achieved the milestone of crossing the coveted three-figure mark, culminating in an unprecedented total of 107 medals in Hangzhou. The haul included an inspiring 28 gold medals, propelling India to a commendable fourth place in the overall standings.



The stellar performances by athletes from various disciplines have not only brought glory to the nation but have also set the stage for a new era of sporting prominence.

Explore https://khelraja.com/sportsbook for winning various exciting prizes in Indian Sports.

In recognition of these outstanding achievements, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the much-anticipated National Sports Awards 2023 on December 20, 2023. These accolades will be formally presented by the President in a special ceremony scheduled for January 9, 2024, at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The success story of Indian sports, exemplified by the Asian Games triumph, signifies a broader evolution in the nation's sporting culture. In this era of expanding horizons, the athletes, coaches, and institutions honored are not just recipients of accolades; they are torchbearers lighting the path for a new era of sporting excellence in India.

Click here to know more about various sports and gain exciting rewards.

Here is a full list of National Sports Awards 2023 winners:



Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023:

Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty - Badminton

Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games 2023:

Aditi Gopichand Swami - Archery

Ojas Pravin Deotale - Archery

Parul Chaudhary - Athletics

Sreeshankar M - Athletics

Mohammad Hussamuddin - Boxing

Mohammed Shami - Cricket

R Vaishali - Chess

Divyakriti Singh - Equestrian Dressage

Anush Agarwalla - Equestrian

Diksha Dagar - Golf

Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu - Hockey

Krishan Bahadur Pathak - Hockey

Ritu Negi - Kabaddi

Pawan Kumar - Kabaddi

Nasreen - Kho-Kho

Pinki - Lawn Bowls

Esha Singh - Shooting

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Shooting

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash

Ayhika Mukherjee - Table Tennis

Antim - Wrestling

Sunil Kumar - Wrestling

Naorem Roshibina Devi - Wushu

Sheetal Devi - Para Archery

Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy - Blind Cricket

Prachi Yadav - Para Canoeing

Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2023:

Regular Category

Lalit Kumar - Wrestling

R. B. Ramesh - Chess

Maheveer Prasad Saini - Para Athletics

Shivendra Singh - Hockey

Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar - Mallakhamb

Lifetime Category

Jashkirat Singh Grewal - Golf

Bhaskaran E - Kabaddi

Jayanta Kumar Pushilal - Table Tennis

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2023:

Manjusha Kanwar - Badminton

Vineet Kumar Sharma - Hockey

Kavitha Selvaraj - Kabaddi

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023:

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar - Overall winning university

Lovely Professional University, Punjab - 1st runner-up University

Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra - 2nd runner-up University