GP- Article
The National Award Winners of 2023 in Indian Sports
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming National Sports Awards, recognizing athletes, coaches, and institutions, signaling a new era in Indian sports.
In recent times, India's sporting landscape, traditionally dominated by cricket, has undergone a remarkable transformation marked by a surge in various other disciplines. This seismic shift was vividly illustrated in the resounding success of the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023, an event that will undoubtedly be etched in the annals of the nation's sporting history.
The Asian Games unfolded as a spectacle of heart-warming moments, showcasing exceptional performances that transcended the confines of medal counts. In a triumphant display, India not only surpassed its own record-setting medal tally of 70 from the 2018 Jakarta Games but also achieved the milestone of crossing the coveted three-figure mark, culminating in an unprecedented total of 107 medals in Hangzhou. The haul included an inspiring 28 gold medals, propelling India to a commendable fourth place in the overall standings.
The stellar performances by athletes from various disciplines have not only brought glory to the nation but have also set the stage for a new era of sporting prominence.
In recognition of these outstanding achievements, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the much-anticipated National Sports Awards 2023 on December 20, 2023. These accolades will be formally presented by the President in a special ceremony scheduled for January 9, 2024, at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The success story of Indian sports, exemplified by the Asian Games triumph, signifies a broader evolution in the nation's sporting culture. In this era of expanding horizons, the athletes, coaches, and institutions honored are not just recipients of accolades; they are torchbearers lighting the path for a new era of sporting excellence in India.
Here is a full list of National Sports Awards 2023 winners:
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023:
Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty - Badminton
Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games 2023:
Aditi Gopichand Swami - Archery
Ojas Pravin Deotale - Archery
Parul Chaudhary - Athletics
Sreeshankar M - Athletics
Mohammad Hussamuddin - Boxing
Mohammed Shami - Cricket
R Vaishali - Chess
Divyakriti Singh - Equestrian Dressage
Anush Agarwalla - Equestrian
Diksha Dagar - Golf
Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu - Hockey
Krishan Bahadur Pathak - Hockey
Ritu Negi - Kabaddi
Pawan Kumar - Kabaddi
Nasreen - Kho-Kho
Pinki - Lawn Bowls
Esha Singh - Shooting
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Shooting
Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash
Ayhika Mukherjee - Table Tennis
Antim - Wrestling
Sunil Kumar - Wrestling
Naorem Roshibina Devi - Wushu
Sheetal Devi - Para Archery
Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy - Blind Cricket
Prachi Yadav - Para Canoeing
Dronacharya Award for Outstanding Coaches in Sports and Games 2023:
Regular Category
Lalit Kumar - Wrestling
R. B. Ramesh - Chess
Maheveer Prasad Saini - Para Athletics
Shivendra Singh - Hockey
Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar - Mallakhamb
Lifetime Category
Jashkirat Singh Grewal - Golf
Bhaskaran E - Kabaddi
Jayanta Kumar Pushilal - Table Tennis
Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2023:
Manjusha Kanwar - Badminton
Vineet Kumar Sharma - Hockey
Kavitha Selvaraj - Kabaddi
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023:
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar - Overall winning university
Lovely Professional University, Punjab - 1st runner-up University
Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra - 2nd runner-up University