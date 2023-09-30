The meteoric rise of Esports in India and its debut at the Asian Games 2023

Esports in India has witnessed an astonishing ascent, driven by factors like internet access, affordable gaming devices, and a young demographic. As we delve into its growth, the recent debut of Indian Esports teams at the Asian Games shines as a testament to its burgeoning popularity and potential.

India's Esports industry is on a soaring trajectory, predicted to reach $140 million by 2027 with a staggering CAGR of 32%. In 2022 alone, the number of Esports players in India quadrupled from 150,000 to 600,000, with projections aiming at 1,500,000 by 2027.

Esports made its official debut at the Asian Games, and India participated in four out of seven titles, including DOTA 2, League of Legends, EA Sports FC Online, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. The Indian contingent showcased grit and determination.

Esports contenders at the Asian Games 2023

India's DOTA 2 squad, led by skipper Darshan Bata, faced Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines in their opening group games. Despite valiant efforts, they bowed out of the competition.



India's League of Legends team secured a commendable fifth place after a hard-fought battle against Vietnam in the quarter-finals.



For EA Sports FC Online, Charanjot Singh impressed, securing the ninth position in this highly competitive category.



Street Fighter V Champion Edition was played by Ayan Biswas who reached the Top 16.

Esports is not limited to metro areas; non-metro residents are equally captivated by the phenomenon. In-app purchases are soaring, encouraging developers to create engaging content. India is increasingly participating in global competitions and tournaments, attracting players with substantial prize money.

Furthermore, cultural influences are noticeable, with a growing demand for games that align with Indian ethos and values. Esports is also promoting games related to health, well-being, and mindfulness.

Esports' increasing popularity has transformed its ecosystem. Collaboration among stakeholders and supportive regulators ensure that the future of Esports in India holds promise. With growing interest and favorable policies, India's Esports scene is primed for exponential growth.

The debut of Indian Esports at the Asian Games, though challenging, sets the stage for a bright future. With growing interest, supportive policies, and a competitive spirit, India is poised to claim its spot on the global Esports map in the coming years.

