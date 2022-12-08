Stalwart Batsmen in Cricket

The batting order is the most critical part of a cricket team. It determines how you will play the game and can change the course of a match. Therefore, having good batters at all positions in your lineup is very important. Cricket Exchange is a new and exciting cricket betting exchange that allows you to speculate on the outcome of cricket matches. The platform is available to both amateur and professional traders alike, and it provides a simple way to place wagers on a variety of live cricket games around the world. A good opening batsman can set up for an entire inning, allowing his teammates to score easier runs later on in their turns at bat; similarly, lousy opening batsmen may not get many runs or even be dismissed early in an innings and make life harder for everyone else after them.



Alastair Cook



Alastair Cook is one of the most feared batsmen in cricket. He has a high average and has been consistent throughout his career. He averages over fifty in all game formats and has a good record against all countries, which is vital if you want to be considered one of the most dangerous batsmen. As a captain, you must know how effective your players are when batting at different stages of the game so that you can make good decisions based on their performance at those points. If a player is successful at home but not away, they might not be as helpful as another player who does not perform well at home but does better abroad (and vice versa).



Cook also has an excellent record in both forms of cricket; Test matches are played over five days during One Day Internationals last only one day each, so having someone who can adapt from one format to another quickly makes them valuable both on their merit and because they provide flexibility within your team lineup.

Michael Clarke



Michael Clarke is a former Australian cricket captain and one of the most popular and dangerous batsmen in cricket. He has scored over 10,000 runs in test cricket, over 3000 runs in One Day International (ODI) matches, and has played in over 250 Test matches. With an average of 50.85 runs per innings and a strike rate of 65.40, Michael Clarke has been one of the highest run scorers in all formats of international cricket since his debut match against Bangladesh in 2003. Since then, he has been on fire, having amassed almost 3500 runs at an average above 50 and a strike rate of around 70 since the start of 2012 when he scored a double century against India at Adelaide Oval, with scores like this becoming almost routine for him now!



Kevin Pietersen



Kevin Pietersen is a South African-born English cricketer who can change the situation of a match in a session. He started his career as an opening batsman but later changed his position to that of a middle-order batsman, and he can open if required.

Pietersen is known for his aggressive batting style and often plays big shots when on a song. He was one of the most dangerous players in world cricket during his prime years. Still, he retired prematurely due to several controversies and issues with England's team management, which led him to be sidelined from international cricket for several years.

He played for Surrey for eight seasons before moving to Hampshire, where he scored over 10,000 runs at an average of 58, which included five centuries and 25 half-centuries, with the highest score being 294*. After retirement from international cricket, Pietersen returned to the county circuit, playing league matches in England, followed by Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, where he has been playing since 2014 till date.

Michael Hussey



Michael Hussey is a great batsman. He has excellent technique and discipline, which makes him one of the most reliable players in world cricket. He also fields well, and this combo (batting & fielding) makes him a valuable asset for any team.



In Test cricket, Michael Hussey has scored 5248 runs at an average of 51.42 with 17 centuries and 25 fifties. His best score was 195 against India at Sydney in 2010-11, where he, along with Ricky Ponting, put on 375 runs for the third wicket to break the Australian record held by Don Bradman and Bill Ponsford since 1933-34 when Australia faced South Africa at Adelaide Oval on January 23rd, 1934 (twice).

In ODI matches, he has scored 4343 runs at the standard of 48.52 with 12 centuries and 32 fifties, while in T20 games, he has scored 815 runs at an average of 35.25 with one century so far in 65 matches played to date across all three formats combined including ICC World Twenty20 tournaments since being included as part of Australia's squad for inaugural edition back in 2007 up to date (October 2018).

Ricky Ponting



A former Australian cricketer, Ricky Ponting is a right-handed batsman who spent his entire career with Tasmania and 25 years of international cricket with Australia. He is the second-highest run scorer in international cricket and the only player to have scored over 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has scored over 40 centuries (100s) in international cricket.



In 2002/03, he became only the third cricketer to score 1,000 Test runs before Christmas at an average of more than 100; he repeated this feat twice more when scoring 1810 runs at an average of 111 during 2006/07 & 2009/10, respectively. He also contains the record for most consecutive centuries made by an Australian batsman – 10 between 2001-2006 (up until 2010).

Graeme Smith



Graeme Smith is an international cricketer who plays for the South African national cricket team. He has been captaining South Africa since 2004 and held the post until his retirement in 2014.



Smith is a right-handed batsman who has played over 100 Test matches for South Africa and holds the record for being their longest-serving captain, leading them in 111 games between 2004–2014. Smith has scored more than 8,000 runs in test cricket, averaging around 40​

Jacques Kallis



In cricket, Jacques Kallis represents South Africa. He bowls slowly with an orthodox left-arm action and bats right-handed.



He is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket, having won three ICC Awards for Cricketer of the Year (2004, 2005, and 2007) and two Test Player of the Year awards (2005 and 2008). The ICC named him one of their 50 greatest players in history during their 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2007. He was also inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame on December 21st, 2018.

He has played for the South African national team since 1995, known as Proteas since October 2004, having previously appeared under selections discretion from 1992 to 1994 as part of an ad hoc World XI side that toured India at that time; this designation remains despite integration with other teams following political changes in post-apartheid South Africa after 1995.

Hashim Amla



Hashim Amla is a South African cricketer. He is one of the known dangerous batsmen in world cricket right now. In his career so far, he has scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs, including five centuries and 32 fifties. His batting average is 51.00, which shows how consistent he has been throughout his career.



Kumar Sangakkara



Kumar Sangakkara is a Sri Lankan cricketer who has made his name in the international arena. He is a left-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper. He also bowls spin bowling but has yet to have much success in this discipline. He has scored 14,405 runs in test cricket with an average of 57.40 and 8,245 runs in ODIs with an average of 44.80



AB de Villiers



AB de Villiers is South Africa's most dangerous batsman and has the highest test average of any South African batsman. He was born on February 17th, 1984, and is a right-handed batsman who has made his name in cricket news in Hindi with both bat and ball; his batting style can be described as elegant, while his bowling is often lethal. De Villiers was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2010, followed by being awarded South Africa's Player of the Year three times consecutively (2011–2013).



In 2014 he became only the second player after Jacques Kallis to score two triple centuries in Tests when he reached 302* against Sri Lanka at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town during an innings that lasted 798 minutes (11 hours). De Villiers also holds numerous records for longest ODI innings, including 484 runs off 325 balls against West Indies at Gros Islet on May 22nd, 2015 (his partnership with ABDV for 589 runs to set a new world record for the third wicket)

These Are The Most Dangerous Batsmen In Cricket



There are many different types of batsmen in cricket. The top, middle, and tail-end batsmen are all critical in a team.

The wicketkeeper is also a critical team member because he has to catch the ball when it comes down from the bowler.

Bowlers are also crucial for their side because, without them, there is no game!!

Conclusion



It's hard to determine who the most dangerous batsman is, but it's safe to say that these ten players are among them. They have each been at the top of their game for years and have maintained their form through various styles and phases.

