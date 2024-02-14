Rising Stars of Indian Women's Cricket: Players to Watch in 2024

Cricket is arguably the biggest sport in India and it is very difficult to not come across young and old players on the streets of the subcontinent playing this beautiful game. However, the sport has largely been dominated by the men’s game for several years but the last four decades have witnessed a transformative shift towards embracing and celebrating women's cricket. This evolution has not only elevated the game but has also opened up a world of new opportunities beyond the pitch — especially in the realm of sports betting. These betting platforms are rolling out the red carpet for new enthusiasts with enticing welcome offers such as the very popular among Indian players- Parimatch Welcome Bonus, creating a unique intersection where the thrill of cricket meets the strategic allure of betting.

The women’s game is not only getting a lot of recognition but it has started to thrive and flourish. The women cricketers of the previous generations have been able to act as an inspiration for millions. Among the young and vibrant set of players in the women’s game, the top names to watch for in 2024 would be:

Titas Sadhu

﻿Titas Sadhu is one of the young names making a big impression in the world of women’s cricket. Born in 2004, the seamer is known for her ability to bring trouble to established batsmen with a vicious swing to the ball. The lanky pacer started her career at the domestic level with Bengal before recently signing for Delhi Capitals in 2023. Over the last 12 months, she has gained a lot of prominence in the international scene. She made her T20 debut in September 2023 and has already represented India at the Asian Games in 2022.

In 7 women’s T20I games, the 19-year-old has picked up eight wickets at an average of 13 points on five. She has picked up four wickets on one occasion.

Shreyanka Patil

﻿Shreyanka Patil is another one of those youngsters to have featured in the international scene for India while also making a big impression in the WT20 games as well. The right-arm bowler hails from Bangalore in India. She is a big part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. She has featured in 42 WT20 matches and she has managed to grab 52 wickets at an average of 16.19.

After making her ODI debut in December 2023, she has started to gain international prominence as well. Apart from being a key member of the RCB squad, Patil also signed up for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. In her debut season with the Caribbean team, she emerged as the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

Richa Ghosh

﻿Richa Ghosh has been able to accumulate plenty of accolades despite being quite early in her career. Born in 2003, the wicket-keeper is also quite handy with the bat. In fact, she is known for those big hits that have helped her team on numerous occasions. Unlike Titas Sadhu and Shreyanka Patil, Richa has already made a big impact in the WODI and WT20I matches. She has featured in 41 WT20I games grabbing 620 runs at an average of 24.8. And the WODI stats are also equally impressive with 428 runs scored at an average of 26.75 in just 19 matches.

Born in Siliguri, West Bengal, the 20-year-old started her career with Bengal. After representing the likes of Trailblazers and Hobart Hurricanes, Richa recently signed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore and London Spirit.

Shafali Verma

﻿An opening batter from Haryana, Shafali Verma will be a player to watch even in 2024 as well. Since making her ODI debut in 2021 and T20I debut in 2019, she has come a long way in terms of accumulating experience. At just 20 years of age, the right-handed batter has been averaging around 25 runs in the ODI and T20I formats, while she has had an impressive 60.50 average in her two test games. After having already made an impact at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Shafali Verma has all the experience necessary to push on to the next level.

