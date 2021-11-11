Ravi Shastri backs Rahul Dravid; Sharma captains India

Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri praised Rahul Dravid for showing great expertise in leading the team. He also said that Dravid has inherited a great team to work with. Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian national team who was a former right-handed batsman and captain of the squad.



'I think in Rahul Dravid they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and with his stature and experience it can only raise the bar', Shastri said before the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup between Namibia and India in Dubai began.



Dravid was recently appointed as the head coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's cricket advisory committee and will begin his two-year term on the home series against New Zealand.



'It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr (Ravi) Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day', Dravid said.

The former captain also expressed how much he is looking forward to working with the players and providing support to unleash their full potential.



Shastri also praised the outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar whose tenures had ended during the team's World Cup Campaign. Under Sridhar's guidance, Shastri said that the team was seen as one of the best fielding squads in the industry.



Sharma to lead India in T20I series



It was confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been named as India's T20I captain for the upcoming series against New Zealand with KL Rahul as the vice-captain. Sharma is a former right-handed opening batsman who is popularly known as one of the best openers of all time.



Aside from the captain and vice-captain, there are new faces who will be joining the squad. These are Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan. Familiar faces such as Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal will join the team as well.

India is said to be preparing for a great comeback after a disappointing performance in UAE where the squad failed to win against Pakistan and New Zealand. Even if the team won their last three games, the national team did not have enough points to qualify for the semi-finals.



India is said to be preparing for a great comeback after a disappointing performance in UAE where the squad failed to win against Pakistan and New Zealand. Even if the team won their last three games, the national team did not have enough points to qualify for the semi-finals.