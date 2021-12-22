Log In
GP- Article

Preparing for the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League: Everything You Need to Know

A total of 12 teams are geared up for the PKL tournament (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)
The PKL trophy (Source: Pro Kabaddi League)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-22T10:06:35+05:30

The 2021 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is just around the corner. We only have a few days left before the biggest Kabaddi league return after two years. Last year's PKL had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the wait is over and the league is back with exciting matches to watch and bet on.

If you're thinking of placing bets on the matches, you can easily go on websites like bettingsites24.in to get helpful tips and forecasts on Kabaddi matches. While that could already help you on your betting journey, it's always a better idea to know as much as you could about the upcoming tournament. Look no further because we'll give you the complete rundown of what is coming to the PKL scene.

Like the previous seasons, the league will be a 12-team affair. The schedule of all the matches has already been released and we know that there will be 66 in total that will run from December 22, 2021, until January 20, 2022.

More About the PKL Matches and Venue

The matches will only be held in one venue which is at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel Convention Center. The teams will also be housed in the same hotel throughout the competition. The league decided that this is the best option to lessen the COVID-19 risks.

Based on reports, the teams will be given a floor to themselves to keep a bio-secure bubble intact. They won't be allowed to leave these floors unless they are permitted to do so. Aside from this, the people inside the bubble will be regularly tested for the virus.

Here are all the teams that will participate this year and the names of their captains:

  • Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh
  • Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
  • Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Narwal
  • Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal
  • Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda
  • Patna Pirates: Prashant Kumar Rai
  • Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar
  • Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh Narwal
  • Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar
  • U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali
  • UP Yodha: Pardeep Narwal

Players to Look Forward to This Year

Whether you'll be placing bets for this season or simply want to enjoy the matches, there are players that you should be on the lookout for. Kabaddi fans are looking forward to seeing how these players perform this year and so should you!

  • Pardeep Nawal

UP Yodha's captain Pardeep Narwal boasts an overall score of 1160 points and he is considered the most successful raider in the history of PKL. He has already played 107 PKL games and UP Yodha had to pay Rs 1.65 crores to have him on the team after Patna Pirates released him last season.

  • Rahul Chaudhari

Tamil Thalaivas Raider Rahul Chaudhari is the second player with the most scored points which is running at 955. Chaudhari has already played a total of 122 PKL matches and he used to be a part of the Telugu Titans before joining Tamil Thalaivas this year. It is reported that he was purchased for Rs 94,00,000 during the auction.

  • Deepak Niwas Hooda

The third person on our list is Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Niwas Hooda who has a total of 943 points from 123 PKL matches. Hooda is an all-rounder player and is known for his speed. Aside from Jaipur Pink Panthers which he became a part of in 2018, Hooda also used to play for the Telugu Titans in 2014. In 2016, he then joined Puneri Paltan.

Full Schedule

Date

Match

Time (IST)

22-Dec-21

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba

19:30 PM

22-Dec-21

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

20:30 PM

22-Dec-21

Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha

21:30 PM

23-Dec-21

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

19:30 PM

23-Dec-21

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

20:30 PM

23-Dec-21

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

21:30 PM

24-Dec-21

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

19:30 PM

24-Dec-21

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

20:30 PM

24-Dec-21

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

21:30 PM

25-Dec-21

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha

19:30 PM

25-Dec-21

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

20:30 PM

25-Dec-21

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

21:30 PM

26-Dec-21

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

19:30 PM

26-Dec-21

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

20:30 PM

27-Dec-21

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

19:30 PM

27-Dec-21

U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

20:30 PM

28-Dec-21

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

19:30 PM

28-Dec-21

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

20:30 PM

29-Dec-21

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors

19:30 PM

29-Dec-21

U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants

20:30 PM

30-Dec-21

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

19:30 PM

30-Dec-21

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

20:30 PM

31-Dec-21

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

19:30 PM

31-Dec-21

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

20:30 PM

01-Jan-22

U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha

19:30 PM

01-Jan-22

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

20:30 PM

01-Jan-22

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas

21:30 PM

02-Jan-22

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

19:30 PM

02-Jan-22

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

20:30 PM

03-Jan-22

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

19:30 PM

03-Jan-22

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

20:30 PM

04-Jan-22

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

19:30 PM

04-Jan-22

U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

20:30 PM

05-Jan-22

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

19:30 PM

05-Jan-22

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

20:30 PM

06-Jan-22

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

19:30 PM

06-Jan-22

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

20:30 PM

07-Jan-22

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

19:30 PM

07-Jan-22

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

20:30 PM

08-Jan-22

U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

19:30 PM

08-Jan-22

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

20:30 PM

08-Jan-22

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

21:30 PM

09-Jan-22

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

19:30 PM

09-Jan-22

Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha

20:30 PM

10-Jan-22

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

19:30 PM

10-Jan-22

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

20:30 PM

11-Jan-22

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

19:30 PM

11-Jan-22

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

20:30 PM

12-Jan-22

Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha

19:30 PM

12-Jan-22

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

20:30 PM

13-Jan-22

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

19:30 PM

13-Jan-22

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

20:30 PM

14-Jan-22

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

19:30 PM

14-Jan-22

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

20:30 PM

15-Jan-22

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

19:30 PM

15-Jan-22

U.P. Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

20:30 PM

15-Jan-22

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

21:30 PM

16-Jan-22

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

19:30 PM

16-Jan-22

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

20:30 PM

17-Jan-22

Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddha

19:30 PM

17-Jan-22

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

20:30 PM

18-Jan-22

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates

19:30 PM

18-Jan-22

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

20:30 PM

19-Jan-22

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

19:30 PM

19-Jan-22

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

20:30 PM

20-Jan-22

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

19:30 PM

20-Jan-22

TBC vs TBC

20:30 PM


Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Betting 
