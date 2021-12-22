Preparing for the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League: Everything You Need to Know

The 2021 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is just around the corner. We only have a few days left before the biggest Kabaddi league return after two years. Last year's PKL had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the wait is over and the league is back with exciting matches to watch and bet on.



Like the previous seasons, the league will be a 12-team affair. The schedule of all the matches has already been released and we know that there will be 66 in total that will run from December 22, 2021, until January 20, 2022.

More About the PKL Matches and Venue

The matches will only be held in one venue which is at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel Convention Center. The teams will also be housed in the same hotel throughout the competition. The league decided that this is the best option to lessen the COVID-19 risks.

Based on reports, the teams will be given a floor to themselves to keep a bio-secure bubble intact. They won't be allowed to leave these floors unless they are permitted to do so. Aside from this, the people inside the bubble will be regularly tested for the virus.

Here are all the teams that will participate this year and the names of their captains:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Narwal

Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Patna Pirates: Prashant Kumar Rai

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh Narwal

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali

UP Yodha: Pardeep Narwal

Players to Look Forward to This Year

Whether you'll be placing bets for this season or simply want to enjoy the matches, there are players that you should be on the lookout for. Kabaddi fans are looking forward to seeing how these players perform this year and so should you!

Pardeep Nawal

UP Yodha's captain Pardeep Narwal boasts an overall score of 1160 points and he is considered the most successful raider in the history of PKL. He has already played 107 PKL games and UP Yodha had to pay Rs 1.65 crores to have him on the team after Patna Pirates released him last season.

Rahul Chaudhari

Tamil Thalaivas Raider Rahul Chaudhari is the second player with the most scored points which is running at 955. Chaudhari has already played a total of 122 PKL matches and he used to be a part of the Telugu Titans before joining Tamil Thalaivas this year. It is reported that he was purchased for Rs 94,00,000 during the auction.

Deepak Niwas Hooda

The third person on our list is Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Niwas Hooda who has a total of 943 points from 123 PKL matches. Hooda is an all-rounder player and is known for his speed. Aside from Jaipur Pink Panthers which he became a part of in 2018, Hooda also used to play for the Telugu Titans in 2014. In 2016, he then joined Puneri Paltan.

Full Schedule