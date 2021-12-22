Preparing for the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League: Everything You Need to Know

The 2021 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is just around the corner. We only have a few days left before the biggest Kabaddi league return after two years. Last year's PKL had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the wait is over and the league is back with exciting matches to watch and bet on.
If you're thinking of placing bets on the matches, you can easily go on websites like bettingsites24.in to get helpful tips and forecasts on Kabaddi matches. While that could already help you on your betting journey, it's always a better idea to know as much as you could about the upcoming tournament. Look no further because we'll give you the complete rundown of what is coming to the PKL scene.
Like the previous seasons, the league will be a 12-team affair. The schedule of all the matches has already been released and we know that there will be 66 in total that will run from December 22, 2021, until January 20, 2022.
More About the PKL Matches and Venue
The matches will only be held in one venue which is at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel Convention Center. The teams will also be housed in the same hotel throughout the competition. The league decided that this is the best option to lessen the COVID-19 risks.
Based on reports, the teams will be given a floor to themselves to keep a bio-secure bubble intact. They won't be allowed to leave these floors unless they are permitted to do so. Aside from this, the people inside the bubble will be regularly tested for the virus.
Here are all the teams that will participate this year and the names of their captains:
- Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh
- Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
- Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Narwal
- Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal
- Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola
- Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda
- Patna Pirates: Prashant Kumar Rai
- Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar
- Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh Narwal
- Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar
- U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali
- UP Yodha: Pardeep Narwal
Players to Look Forward to This Year
Whether you'll be placing bets for this season or simply want to enjoy the matches, there are players that you should be on the lookout for. Kabaddi fans are looking forward to seeing how these players perform this year and so should you!
- Pardeep Nawal
UP Yodha's captain Pardeep Narwal boasts an overall score of 1160 points and he is considered the most successful raider in the history of PKL. He has already played 107 PKL games and UP Yodha had to pay Rs 1.65 crores to have him on the team after Patna Pirates released him last season.
- Rahul Chaudhari
Tamil Thalaivas Raider Rahul Chaudhari is the second player with the most scored points which is running at 955. Chaudhari has already played a total of 122 PKL matches and he used to be a part of the Telugu Titans before joining Tamil Thalaivas this year. It is reported that he was purchased for Rs 94,00,000 during the auction.
- Deepak Niwas Hooda
The third person on our list is Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deepak Niwas Hooda who has a total of 943 points from 123 PKL matches. Hooda is an all-rounder player and is known for his speed. Aside from Jaipur Pink Panthers which he became a part of in 2018, Hooda also used to play for the Telugu Titans in 2014. In 2016, he then joined Puneri Paltan.
Full Schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time (IST)
|
22-Dec-21
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
|
19:30 PM
|
22-Dec-21
|
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
20:30 PM
|
22-Dec-21
|
Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddha
|
21:30 PM
|
23-Dec-21
|
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
19:30 PM
|
23-Dec-21
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan
|
20:30 PM
|
23-Dec-21
|
Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates
|
21:30 PM
|
24-Dec-21
|
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
19:30 PM
|
24-Dec-21
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
20:30 PM
|
24-Dec-21
|
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
|
21:30 PM
|
25-Dec-21
|
Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha
|
19:30 PM
|
25-Dec-21
|
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|
20:30 PM
|
25-Dec-21
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers
|
21:30 PM
|
26-Dec-21
|
Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
19:30 PM
|
26-Dec-21
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|
20:30 PM
|
27-Dec-21
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|
19:30 PM
|
27-Dec-21
|
U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
20:30 PM
|
28-Dec-21
|
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates
|
19:30 PM
|
28-Dec-21
|
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|
20:30 PM
|
29-Dec-21
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors
|
19:30 PM
|
29-Dec-21
|
U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants
|
20:30 PM
|
30-Dec-21
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
|
19:30 PM
|
30-Dec-21
|
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
20:30 PM
|
31-Dec-21
|
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|
19:30 PM
|
31-Dec-21
|
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors
|
20:30 PM
|
01-Jan-22
|
U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddha
|
19:30 PM
|
01-Jan-22
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|
20:30 PM
|
01-Jan-22
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
21:30 PM
|
02-Jan-22
|
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
|
19:30 PM
|
02-Jan-22
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
20:30 PM
|
03-Jan-22
|
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
19:30 PM
|
03-Jan-22
|
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|
20:30 PM
|
04-Jan-22
|
Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
|
19:30 PM
|
04-Jan-22
|
U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
20:30 PM
|
05-Jan-22
|
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants
|
19:30 PM
|
05-Jan-22
|
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
20:30 PM
|
06-Jan-22
|
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
19:30 PM
|
06-Jan-22
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
20:30 PM
|
07-Jan-22
|
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|
19:30 PM
|
07-Jan-22
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
|
20:30 PM
|
08-Jan-22
|
U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
19:30 PM
|
08-Jan-22
|
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|
20:30 PM
|
08-Jan-22
|
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
|
21:30 PM
|
09-Jan-22
|
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|
19:30 PM
|
09-Jan-22
|
Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddha
|
20:30 PM
|
10-Jan-22
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers
|
19:30 PM
|
10-Jan-22
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
20:30 PM
|
11-Jan-22
|
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
|
19:30 PM
|
11-Jan-22
|
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|
20:30 PM
|
12-Jan-22
|
Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha
|
19:30 PM
|
12-Jan-22
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
20:30 PM
|
13-Jan-22
|
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
|
19:30 PM
|
13-Jan-22
|
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
|
20:30 PM
|
14-Jan-22
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|
19:30 PM
|
14-Jan-22
|
Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
20:30 PM
|
15-Jan-22
|
Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|
19:30 PM
|
15-Jan-22
|
U.P. Yoddha vs Telugu Titans
|
20:30 PM
|
15-Jan-22
|
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
|
21:30 PM
|
16-Jan-22
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|
19:30 PM
|
16-Jan-22
|
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
|
20:30 PM
|
17-Jan-22
|
Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddha
|
19:30 PM
|
17-Jan-22
|
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
|
20:30 PM
|
18-Jan-22
|
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates
|
19:30 PM
|
18-Jan-22
|
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|
20:30 PM
|
19-Jan-22
|
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|
19:30 PM
|
19-Jan-22
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|
20:30 PM
|
20-Jan-22
|
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
|
19:30 PM
|
20-Jan-22
|
TBC vs TBC
|
20:30 PM