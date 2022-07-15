Pin Up Casino review | Registration, Payments, Game Selection

Pin Up Casino - Best Games and Fair Payouts





Pinup Casino is a well-known gambling site that provides users with access to interesting leisure time and fair winnings. Vivid video slots, table games, live dealers - all this awaits the player at Pinup casino.



Pin Up Casino Games Assortment

The main part of the catalog are video slots. The site presents software from NetEnt, Endorphina, Microgaming and more than 60 other developers. Machines are different in their plots, the number of reels and lines, the percentage of return. Each slot can be run for free and without registration. To do this you need to select the demo mode in which bets are made with virtual currency.

The range of table games in PinUp India is also pleasantly surprising. You can play:

● Roulette;

● Poker;

● Craps;

● Blackjack;

● Baccarat.

The tables vary in the range of bets. At many tables, you can start playing with just a few rupees on your balance. Table games can be played live. Live dealers are always ready to accept Pinup bets from the player, communicate with him through a special chat. Broadcasts are conducted in high quality, which contributes to a full immersion in the atmosphere of the gambling establishment.

What Do You Need to Start Playing Pin Up?

To join thousands of other users and start playing for money, create an account on the casino website and fund your game account. To register, follow the following algorithm:

1. Clear cookies. To do this, go to the security settings of your browser.

2. Open the registration form. To do this, go to the Pin Up site and click on the "Registration" button.

3. Enter the information in the appropriate fields. You will need to specify the personal information you are requesting. Write only real information - otherwise you won't be able to verify the account and withdraw money from the balance.

To make a Pin-up bet, you can deposit only Rs 100. The following payment services are available on the site:

● VISA;

● Mastercard;

● Skrill;

● Neteller;

● EcoPayz;

● Sticpay.

For your first deposit at Pin Up Casino, you will receive a starter gift - a bonus of 100% of the deposited amount. You can get up to 25,000 rupees as part of the incentive. To withdraw the bonus money from your account, you must wager the incentive at a multiplier of x50. The wagering must be done within 3 days.

Withdrawing Winnings at Pin Up Casino

If you play successfully at Pin up online casino, you will need to verify your account in order to be able to withdraw money. In order to be verified, you will need to upload a scan of your passport or other form of identification into your account. You may also need to confirm the place of residence. Verification is done only once.

It is possible to withdraw from the balance an amount of Rs. 100 or more. To get your winnings, follow this procedure:

1. Go to the cashier section and select the withdrawal option.

2. Specify the payment service with which you want to get the winnings.

3. Specify the amount to be withdrawn.

4. Wait for the transaction to be processed. The first request may take 2-3 banking days to be processed. Next requests are processed in a few minutes.

Pin Up Casino India does not charge for deposits and withdrawals. However, you should take into account that commission can be charged by the payment service. Carefully study the conditions of the payment system when choosing a withdrawal method.

Pin Up Casino App





Pin Up has not forgotten about those who prefer to use mobile gadgets to play casino games. You can download the Android and iOS apps from the casino's official website. In terms of functionality, downloadable clients are in no way inferior to the desktop site. Of the main advantages of the programs can be noted an excellent optimization that allows you to comfortably play slots, even on outdated devices. In addition, applications have an intuitive interface, making it easy to understand the navigation, even for the novice.



Technical Support

The casino's support team is available 24/7. If you have any questions related to Pin-up casino website or app, you can always contact technical support. You can send an email to [email protected] to submit your request. You can also use the online chat. This is the recommended way to contact the technical support, because the answer from a specialist comes almost instantly.

Why Choose Pin Up Casino?

Online casino Pin Up has the following advantages:

● A rich assortment of games. The site presents both classic and modern slots, many of which have three-dimensional graphic design.

● Bonus for new players. By making a deposit for the first time, a player can get up to 25,000 rupees in the form of bonus funds.

● Safe software. Casino works exclusively with reputable game manufacturers, so there is no doubt in the honesty of the algorithms used in the machines.

● High quality of technical support. Customer support promptly responds to the players and provides quality service.

Pin Up is an excellent online casino licensed by Curacao. Thanks to the licensing document gamblers get confidence in the possibility of withdrawing the won money. The Pin Up website and applications use special data protection protocols, so there is no need to worry about the security of personal and financial information. All you need to do to get access to the many gambling games for money is to register and create a deposit in rupees.