Live Gaming: Traditional Indian Games Go Digital

Over the past years, online gaming has become one of the most popular activities in home entertainment. This innovative industry has expanded because of recent technological advances and significant improvements in internet connection and the computing power of most devices. As a result, this has led to the multiplication of gaming genres and the adaptation of all sorts of games into the digital environment.

One of those game genres to have been adapted are traditional Indian card games. They have, in fact, spawned the creation of virtual rooms and themed versions of classic titles that previously could only be played in person.

Adapting Traditional Games Ever since the mass dissemination of consoles in the 1990s, video game developers have adapted traditional games into new formats. For instance, many classic board games, including Monopoly, Battleship, and Scrabble, have inspired the creation of video games. These console titles were the first attempt at expanding traditional games beyond their physical versions. While these adaptations were successful, game developers didn't stop there. Years later, when mobile and online gaming became standard gaming formats, many traditional games were once again adapted. However, this time the game adaptations became more immersive and capable of efficiently mimicking real-life experiences.





Source: Pexels

As a result, this allowed many traditional games to come back in style. The best example of this is chess, which became one of the most popular games to be adapted to online gaming and a mass sensation on Twitch. This also allowed for the development of new variants that offer new twists to timeless game versions. Indian Card Games As part of this new trend, many Indian card games have found a new home on online gaming platforms. This is the case with Andar Bahar and Teen Pattireal cash game, which have both been adapted to online gambling platforms. As a result, players can now access these games at any time of the day and wager their bets using real money. Some of the online casinos for real money feature live versions of these games, allowing players to join virtual rooms where they can find real-life dealers dealing cards in real-time. These types of casino games are usually live-streamed from professional studios and players can face off against real opponents, interact with dealers and even alternate between cameras.





Source: Unsplash

