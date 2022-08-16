Linebet app Bangladesh review 2022

How to Download Linebet Betting App in Bangladesh and Get Bonuses?

Linebet app is a great way to enjoy your favourite sports betting and casino games anytime, anywhere. Whether it is a break at work or you simply do not want to switch on your computer, all you have to do is download the app from the official website and you will always be able to enjoy its services. Let's break down the pros and cons of the Linebet app.

About Linebet App

Linebet was founded in 2011 and has been delighting players from Bangladesh and other countries for over a decade with a variety of sports betting and casino games from trusted providers. Linebet has developed a mobile app for Android and iOS for greater convenience.

Like the company itself, the app is licensed by Curacao, so anyone can download and use it legally. The app supports several languages including Bengali, Hindi and English, so players from Bangladesh can use it absolutely comfortably.

One of the nicest aspects of Linebet Bangladesh app is the wonderful welcome bonus of up to BDT 10,000. In order to get it, all you have to do is make a deposit with one of the payment systems popular in the state. In case of any technical or other kind of problems, you can contact the support team and wait for help from the qualified staff.

How to Download the Linebet Mobile App?

Linebet app download is available for Android and iOS on the official website of the company. All you have to do is to go to the applications section. Pay attention to the system specifications of your device, as the app may work with some shortcomings if they do not meet the required ones:

RAM of 1GB or more;

Processor frequency of 1.2 Ghz and above;

Android 5.0 version and above;

iOS version 11.0 and above.

You should also leave some space in your device's internal memory so that there is enough room for future updates. The app should notify you when an update is available. If it does not, you can check for an update yourself and reinstall the app if necessary.

Before Linebet apk download on Android you may be warned that the app could harm your device. This is a standard system protection. If you are using the official website to download, there is nothing to worry about. To successfully install the app, you will need to go into the security settings and allow your device to install files from unknown sources.

How to Get the Linebet App Bonus?

After a successful Linebet bangladesh app download you will be able to get a nice bonus, which will make your sports betting even more profitable.

One of the best bonuses is the welcome bonus which will bring you up to 10,000 BDT. All you need to do is top up your account in the app if this is your first registration. And if you have a promo code from an affiliate, the reward will be even bigger.

The main rules for getting the bonus are:

Linebet bangladesh bonus must be wagered with a 5x wager (i.e., make bets worth five times the amount of the bonus itself);

Only events with odds 1.4 will be taken into account;

The bonus must be wagered within 30 days or it will expire;

There is only one bonus per player.

We recommend that you read the bonus rules on the official website carefully to make sure you get the extra money.

Casino Bonus

But in the casino, for those who have downloaded the Linebet app for Android, as many as four first deposit bonuses are available! They can total up to 150,000 BDT. But that's not all - in addition to the money, you'll also get free spins, which can be used in certain slots.

So, here are four bonuses that every player can get:

100% on 1st deposit up to 30,000 BDT and 30 FS;

50% on 2nd deposit up to 35,000 BDT and 35 FS;

25% on 3rd deposit up to 40,000 BDT and 40 FS;

25% on 4th deposit up to 45,000 BDT and 45 FS.

Just like with the sports betting bonus, there are certain rules on how to use the bonus after downloading Linebet app:

You have to wager the bonus with a 35x wager;

Spins can only be used on Juicy Fruits 27 Ways and Coco Tiki games;

Maximum wager must be 700 BDT;

You must use the bonus within a week.

Other Linebet App bonuses

In addition to good deposit bonuses, you can expect the following rewards by downloading Linebet apk: