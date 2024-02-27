Leading The Charge: Indian Women continue to dominate the Global Sporting Arena in 2024

In what has been an extraordinary year in 2024 for Indian sports, it is the women who are leading the charge. From se­curing gold medals to shattering records, these women showcased re­markable skill and relentle­ss spirit within their games. Their victorie­s brought immense pride to India and se­rved motivation to many around the globe. Here are some moments that stood out for us:

Badminton Asia Team Championships

The Indian Women’s team made a significant mark in history as they claimed Gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, emerging victorious over Thailand in a captivating final. PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, and Anmol Kharb among others, went that extra mile to secure the Championships. Despite facing a tough challenge, 17-year-old Kharb displayed remarkable poise, securing the decisive win for India by defeating Pornpicha Choeikeewong in straight games.

Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Harmilan Kaur Bains and Jyothi Yarraji showcased their prowess at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships winning Gold in their respective categories.

Harmilan dominated the women's 1500m event, finishing ahead of her competitors with an impressive time of 4:29:55 seconds, leaving Kyrgyzstan's Kali Kyzy Ainuka, who finished her race in 4:35:29 seconds behind.

Meanwhile, Yarraji set a new national record and personal best in the women's 60m hurdles with a lightning-fast time of 8.12 seconds. She won against Japan's Asuka Tereda, who finished her race in 8.21 seconds, with Lui Lai Yiu of Hong Kong securing the third position with a time of 8.26 seconds.

ISSF World Cup

Manu Bhaker displayed her shooting valour at the ISSF World Cup 2024, securing a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol final. Despite facing some tough competition, Bhaker's exceptional skills propelled her to the podium, showcasing India's dominance in shooting sports at the global level. Gold medalist Bres Klaudia from Poland scored 236.2 points, while Ibarra Miranda Andrea Victoria won Silver.

World Team Table Tennis Championships

The Indian Women’s team displayed commendable resurgence, earning a place in the elimination stage following a series of initial challenges. Overcoming initial defeats, the team mounted a historical comeback against the formidable Spanish team, emerging victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, propelled by stellar displays from Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, and Manika Batra. Ayhika Mukerjee and Sreeja Akula had earlier stunned China when they defeated the World No 1 Sun and No 2 Wang Yidi to hand India a 2-1 lead against China in their opening encounter of this World TT Championships in Busan.

FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024

Pranati Nayak made history by clinching a bronze medal in the Women's Vault event at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, becoming only the third Indian woman to achieve this feat. Her stellar performance secured her qualification for the Paris Olympics, reaffirming India's presence on the global gymnastics stage. An Chang-OK won the gold medal from Democratic People's Republic Korea, and Bulgarian Gymnast Valentina Geogieva took home the silver medal.

Asian Track Cycling Championships

Indian cyclists left an indelible mark at the Asian Track Cycling Championships, with the women's junior team sprinting to victory and securing the country's first-ever team gold in track cycling. Sarita Kumari, Niya Sebastian, and Zaina Mohammed Ali Pirkhan's exemplary teamwork propelled them to victory, showcasing India's rising prominence in international cycling competitions. Malaysia clinched gold, while Saudi Arabia settled for bronze.

In 2023, women shone brightly across the sporting world, showcasing their talent and determination on the field, smashing records, and exemplifying teamwork in their games. Women proved their power and resilience, with these trends continuing into 2024. Female athletes continue to excel in their respective sports, and now, their efforts are even more evident in their results. These victories serve as a source of motivation for upcoming athletes and underline India's prominent standing in the realm of sports on a global scale.