Is Elaine Thompson able to break the 100m world record?

The Tokyo Olympics game were undoubtedly those of Elaine Thompson-Herah. A three-time champion of these games, the Jamaican athlete has just posted the second all-time performance in 100m history. The runner ran in 10'54, which puts her just 5 hundredths off the best all-time performance held in 33 years by the American athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner, better known as Flo Jo. According to several specialists, breaking this record would be more feasible than ever. Could this record long considered untouchable fall in the near future?



A legendary chrono

The Jamaican runner couldn't believe her eyes as she crossed the finish line in the 100m at the Eugene meeting. This Saturday, August 21, the runner had to wait feverishly for the appearance of the times on the giant screen of the stadium, obviously under the gaze of all the competitors she had literally left behind. So there ! When the clock ticked, she opened her mouth wide in amazement before covering it with both hands. She had just realized that she had achieved something exceptional.

Elaine Thompson had just run in 10''54, please. Which made her the second-ever performance holder in the women's 100m.

In the footsteps of Florence Griffith-Joyner

In the history of the legendary 100m race, there is only one woman who has run faster than the Jamaican. It's of course the American Florence Griffith-Joyner. Athletism's fans all remember the race, which was held on July 16, 1998, in Indianapolis, during the US Olympic Trials. Flo Jo had, in these selections, just smashed the old world record (10''76) with a time of 10''49. It was just amazing.

In time, we suspected a defect of the anemometer which showed 5 to 5.5 m / s of favorable wind. This, before the talented sprinter's career was marred by serious doping suspicions. Recall that she died very early at the age of 38 after an epileptic seizure. This occurred two years after a heart attack.

So, could this record be broken?

More than 30 years later, the record set by the American still stands. We must admit, however, that she has everything to frighten more than one. But according to some specialists, this one should fall very soon. And the closest to achieving this feat is, of course, the reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

It should be noted that today the training is more intensive, the shoes better adapted and the tracks much faster than 33 years ago. In addition, this record has never been so exciting. More and more sprinters manage to run under the 11-second mark. Jamaicans are already running below the 10''70. We don't know yet, but Elaine Thompson-Herah may be the "Bolt" of the Women's Sprint.