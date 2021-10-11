India's olympic team preparation for the 2024 Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics was a coming-out party for Indian Olympic disciplines. Amassing a national-best seven medals, India made waves rippling toward the Paris Olympic games in 2024. Some were surprising even for those who bet on sites like https://betindia.in.



One gold, two silver and four bronze medals, Team India concluded their performance at the quadrennial showdown ranked 48th on the medal board. Sports such as hockey are back at the center of attention on a bronze medal podium for the men's team and a fourth-place finish for the women's side.

Audiences were gripped by other Indian athletes in individual sports, for instance, boxing, javelin, and badminton. The conclusion of the Tokyo Games now gives way for athletes and teams to set their sights on the next edition of the summer games.

Many of the faces of Team India will anticipate making a return in the French capital to defend their positions, with many more new entrants coming onto the national scene. Let us take a look at some of these people in their preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

1. Elavenil Valarivan

Coming off a gold medal run in the 10m air rifle contest at the ISSF World Cup last year, the 22-year-old was riding a wave of momentum into the Olympics. She was a holder of the Asian crown for the contest, increasing the stakes as she competed with the world's best.

Unfortunately, the lights seemed too bright as she bowed out at the qualification round. Elavenil has put the dismal showing behind her, and with the Olympic experience of mentor Gagan Narang, she is looking to bounce back.

2. Saurabh Chaudhary

The Tokyo Games were an event to miss for the Indian shooting team, but not for star man Saurabh Chaudhary. The 19-year-old marksman etched his name in the minds of audiences with a brilliant performance in the men's air pistol qualification.

His score of 586/600-maintained India's pursuit of honors. In as much as he stumbled at the end, expect the youngster to sharpen his aim and come back stronger in the Paris games.

3. Indian Hockey Women's Team

No one blew past expectations and made a splash bigger than the Indian women's hockey team. Without much competitive acumen on their resumé, they surprised many by stringing along wins against South Africa, Ireland, and Australia on their way to the semifinals.

Their fight and underdog spirit garnered them many admirers at home and overseas with their performances against heavyweights Germany and the Netherlands. They exceeded expectations which will be raised in the next go-round in Paris.

4. Manu Bhaker

The star player and expected standard-bearer of the ladies' shooting team had an Olympics to forget. A technical breakdown of her equipment got her out of the running for the 10m air pistol final.

Underwhelming performances in the 25m and 10m air pistol mixed events summed up a subpar showing in Tokyo. With that being said, Paris is around the corner, and Manu will be looking to remind the world what she is capable of.

5. Lakshya Sen

Badminton has been where India has made its bones in previous Olympics with medal showings in the three previous editions. Among a crop of Indian talent looking to make waves in Paris, a prodigious Lashya Sen is the most exciting one.

When she came into the Olympics, Lakshya was coming off four BWF International Series championship wins in 2019. She has also been ranked no. 1 in the world in the junior international circuit.

Conclusion

The Tokyo Olympic Games brought some measure of enjoyment and national pride during a global pandemic that hit India particularly hard. Talented and brave men and women represented the country and collectively put India's name on the map. Come 2024, and the stage will be set for comebacks, coming of ages, and continued excellence.