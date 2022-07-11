Indian wrestlers of all-time that made their names in the international arena

Wrestling is a popular and one of the oldest sports in India. Though Indian wrestling was once played as a fitness exercise or source of entertainment, it has evolved into a combat sport that teaches control and develops agility.

Several regional styles of wrestling exist in the country including kushti, 'Dangal', and 'Malla-yuddh' among others. Indian wrestlers have ascended great heights by winning medals at international tournaments like the Commonwealth Games and Olympics. Here are some of the greatest Indian wrestlers of all time:

1. Yogeshwar Dutt

As a freestyle wrestler, Yogeshwar Dutt secured the bronze medal in the 60 kg at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He is one of the three Indian wrestlers who got an Olympic medal. He also won national laurels like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri awards.

The wrestler participated in many different national and international championships, including Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Summer Olympics. Dutt secured top positions in these tournaments and won several gold medals.

2. Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar is a former Indian wrestler who won bronze and silver Olympic medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics respectively. He was the flagbearer for his country at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Kumar received India's highest honor for sportspersons i.e. the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. He also handed the Queen's Baton to Prince Charles at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The wrestler has won multiple medals for his country at various international platforms. He secured the gold medal in the weight category of 74 kg at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

3. Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik is an Indian freestyle wrestler who became the first female to win an Olympic medal for the country. She won the bronze medal in the weight category of 58 kg at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Malik started her wrestling career in 2010 at Junior World Championships where she secured a bronze medal in the 58 kg division.

Malik's immense passion for the sport and dedication have got her several medals in Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games. She has also received national laurels like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award and the Padma Shri award.

4. Dalip Singh Rana

Dalip Singh Rana is an Indian wrestler who is famous under his ring name The Great Khali. Singh began his professional wrestling career in 2000 by playing for All Pro Wrestling in the U.S.

In 2007, he became the World Heavyweight Champion in WWE and Slammy Award winner. He was the first Indian wrestler to be signed a contract with the wrestling entertainment company. Singh also signed contracts with World Championship Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

5. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

K.D. Jadhav is an athlete from independent India who secured a bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal.

Jadhav played in two Olympics during his career and retired from international sports in 1955 to join the Mumbai police. Jadhav's father initiated him into wrestling when he was only five years old. He also participated in the 1948 Summer Olympics and won two events.

6. Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia made his professional wrestling debut at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships where he secured a bronze medal. He is the only Indian wrestler to secure three medals at the World Wrestling Championships.

Punia managed to secure a medal in each event he participated in. He won six gold medals at various international tournaments between 2016 and 2018. He has also been awarded national honors like the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Padma Shri.