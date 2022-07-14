India Tour of Zimbabwe 2022 - What are the predictions?

For the first time since 2016, we are going to see the Indian cricket team tour an African nation. Zimbabwean soil is looking to welcome the India squad in a little ODI series between August 18 to 22. This is a greatly anticipated feature because it was originally set for August 2020 but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have it now. This is good news for top betting sites inIndia because rescheduled fixtures like this one are usually in high demand for bettors. Many punters would be looking to place their stakes and bag decent profits.



If you take a look at India's schedule, you cannot help but notice a sort of congestion. And for this reason, it is rumored that India would be sending a team B for the Zimbabwean tour. For now, we have no information or rumored lineup for this team B but we find it interesting.

What are The Bookies' Predictions?

For now, no bookie has officially featured this tour because it isn't full-blown official yet. The news of the game was sourced from rumors until it was confirmed by a Zimbabwean source. So it is only a matter of time before bookies start offering betting opportunities on the game. But that doesn't mean predictions haven't started; it is just on the low for now.

If it was the regular Indian team that faced off with the Zimbabwean squad, it would have probably been a case of favorite and underdog. The main team has been on a good run lately and we are struggling to remember when last they lost. However, if it is team B that is facing the Zimbabwean main squad, it seems like a more even competition.

Zimbabwe's cricket team is not bad by any means but they are not having a good run for now. Unlike India which is on winning streaks, they have a gentle mix of wins and losses so it is hard to root for them. So as it stands, the India team edges out Zimbabwe as favorites in bookies. And since it is rumored to be smaller ODI matches, it would be a bit more competitive and we anticipate what is to come.

What Should We Expect From the India Team?

India is set to tour the West Indies from late July to early August and if we look at their ODI lineup, it is no way near their main squad. Not only is it missing our captain, Rohit Sharma, but we also have players like Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and JaspritBumrah missing from the squad. Let's take a look at the sixteen-man squad set to you're West Indies:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain) - Opening Batter

Arshdeep Singh - Bowler

Avesh Khan - Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal - Bowler

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Batter

Deepak Hooda - Allrounder

IshamKishan - Wicketkeeper Batter

Shreyas Iyer - Top Order Batter

Ravindra Jadeja - Allrounder

Mohammed Siraj - Bowler

Axar Patel - Bowling Allrounder

Prasidh Krishna - Bowler

Sanju Samson - Wicketkeeper Batter

Shubman Gill - Opening Batter

Shardui Thakur - Bowler

Suryakumar Yadav - Batter

If you ask us, this in itself is close to a team B. In here, we have Shubman Gill who hasn't played any ODI game since 2016. And Shikhar Dhawan is taking on the captain role only for the second time since he started playing for this team.

This lineup seemed a bit off at first but we can understand why they opted for it. In our opinion, it seems like a warm-up for some of the so-called 'team B' players that will journey to Zimbabwe. If you picture it that way, it makes more sense because we have players who are not normally regular in the ODIs on this squad.

If the team that will face off with Zimbabwe looks anything close to this, we don't believe they would have a hard time securing the victory. Although we don't write the Zimbabwe team off, on paper, India just looks so much like the better team.

Has India Ever Toured Zimbabwe Before?

Yes, India's most recent tour of Zimbabwe was sometime in 2016 and it was a great game to watch. It is also a memory that India would regularly salvage because they won both the ODIs and T20s. They won the two three-match series by 3-0 and 2-1 respectively. Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained the Indian side to victory in those games and we believe the new generation would be looking to replicate this successful feat once again.

How Should You Be Placing Your Bets on the India Tour Of Zimbabwe

While we cannot tell you the bets you should place, here are some pointers: