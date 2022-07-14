India Tour of West Indies 2022 - Odds and what to expect from India's cricket team

The well-anticipated India Tour of West Indies 2022 is fast approaching. With games spanning from July 22 to August 7, 2022, we believe it has a lot in store for us, especially from India's team. And this event is going to promote more traffic for onlinecricketbettingsites.com as several gamblers would be looking to make money. We can also understand because tours like this present several betting opportunities.



From the information we have about India's team, it is obvious that they are not taking this tour lightly. So far, here are the players and their respective positions that we have confirmed:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain) - Opening Batter

Arshdeep Singh - Bowler

Avesh Khan - Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal - Bowler

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Batter

Deepak Hooda - Allrounder

Isham Kishan - Wicketkeeper Batter

Shreyas Iyer - Top Order Batter

Ravindra Jadeja - Allrounder

Mohammed Siraj - Bowler

Axar Patel - Bowling Allrounder

Prasidh Krishna - Bowler

Sanju Samson - Wicketkeeper Batter

Shubman Gill - Opening Batter

Shardui Thakur - Bowler

Suryakumar Yadav - Batter

As it stands, this is the anticipated team for the ODIs but it is subject to change anytime before the event begins in case of unforeseen circumstances. However, we don't have information from the BCCI regarding the T20Is squad. Either way, from the ODI squad, it is obvious that they are resting several star players for the T20Is.

Some notable names that are absent from the ODI squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. This puts us in more suspense and excitement for the potential T20I lineup.

What Do the Bookie Odds Look Like?

Merely looking at the matchup, it is not difficult to tell that India is the favorite. Not only did they win their last game, but they are also on a five-fight win streak. The West Indies, on the other hand, can't say the same for them. They lost their last game and also have three wins in their last five. So on paper, India is undoubtedly the favorite.

Taking a look at several bookies too, the India team is also the favorite as expected. However, we should not forget that the West Indies are on their home turf. Not only are they better accustomed to the grounds, but they also have more support in terms of fans and media backing. Even though that has a little influence on gameplay, it was worth mentioning.

Has India Ever Toured the West Indies?

If we were to also consider history, India has once toured the West Indies but that was a very long time ago. It happened back in February to April 1962. The result is not exactly what we love to recall because the West Indies won the test series by a huge 5-0 margin. And out of the 12 games they played, India was only able to snatch two victories while they drew four and lost six.

History will always have that game in its books. But if West Indies are relying on that past data to judge their victory, it might not end well for them; because the 2022 India team is different from the 1962 team and the same goes for the West Indies team. A lot has changed about the teams and the game in general since then so it is not a good yardstick for making speculations and predictions for this game.

What Should We Expect from the Indian Team? ﻿

The Indian team is undoubtedly on a good spell and they would be looking to keep up with the intensity. We would be excited to see how Shikhar Dhawan would fare as the team's leader. This is not his first time leading the team; we also saw him take the captaincy role back in July 2021 when India toured Sri Lanka. And India was victorious in the ODIs three-match series.

They in turn lost the T20Is three-match series where Sri Lanka retaliated with a 2-1 victory. Seeing the results of the last time he captained the team, we are certain that Dhawan wants victory in all the series this time and it should be a good drive from him in this competition.

Another man that we will be on the lookout for in the three-match series is his vice, Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder would be looking to put on a show for this game. And we also find it an interesting choice to rest the likes of Pant, Rohit, Kohli, Hardik, Shami, and Bumrah.

We are also glad to see Shubman Gill in the ODI squad. The last time he played any ODI game was back in 2020 when India toured Australia.

Overall, we expect to see India display the strength and tenacity they had in their last five games. And by no means are we speculating that this would be a walkover, but we still anticipate a hard-fought, yet clear victory.