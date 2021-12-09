India set to host Denmark in March 2022 for the next Davis Cup tie

In the world of sports, the excitement is beyond the pleasure that fans derive from seeing their teams win. It is more of the rewards that are associated with betting on games. Fans from across the world have something in common.



Beyond rooting for their teams, they are also very much interested in their predictions coming to pass. The same applies to casino players who spend time at casino sites, including Paytm casinos. When fans have special interests in a team, player, coach, or match, it is often more than the game itself.

It is more about the outcome. When the announcement about the India and Denmark event was made, the excitement is more than the actual game but the potentials that the game has for punters.

Highlights of India and Denmark Cup Tie in March of 2022

It is great news for sports lovers in India as the country prepares to host Denmark in March 2022 for the Next Davis Cup Tie. It should be noted that this will be the first tie between India and Denmark since September of 1984 when India won against Aarhus in a game that ended with 3-2.

India was scheduled to go against Denmark in the World Group I match, which is slated to take place on March 4-5, 2021. This is expected to be a landmark event and punters are waiting eagerly to learn all they could to help their betting during the season.

Series of Events Leading to the India and Denmark Cup Tie in March 2022

It is worth mentioning that India earlier traveled to Kazakhstan in 2019 to play the Pakistan tie. It also traveled to Croatia in 2020 and Finland in 2021 for its last three matches. In February of 2019, India hosted Italy and lost 1-3 at a game in Kolkata.

Although Denmark possesses a special player in the person of Hoger Rune, a high-ranking player than all Indian players, it is still believed that it is a favorable draw for the event's hosts. It is of import to mention that the coming match is the first tie between the two countries since September of 1984 when India won at Aarhus in a game that ended in 3-2 goals.

It should also be noted that both teams had rarely clashed and the only time both played together was in 1927. During this event, Denmark trashed India 5-0 in a quarterfinal event at Copenhagen. The Indian team is hopeful that the event will be in their favor.

The reason for this is because there are performance-driven players in the team that can contend with the opponents in the Davis Cup coming up in the early months of next year.

It is worth mentioning that the India team does not have any player in the top 200 in singles and neither have they had someone in the top 100 for a while. Although the team regards themselves as underdogs, the team and the fans have high hopes.