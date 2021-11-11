ICC Men's T20 World Cup round up

The ICC Men's Twenty20 international cricket tournament has been taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman throughout October and November. We have seen plenty of spectacular action in the group stages of the competition, known as the Super 12, during which the teams were split into two groups of 6.



The action started on the 23rd of October in Group 1 as South Africa met Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. It was the Australians who came out on top by 5 wickets, reaching their target of 119 runs with two deliveries remaining. The defending champions, West Indies took to the pitch on the same day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai but fell to an embarrassing 6 wicket defeat to one of the big favourites for the tournament, England. West Indies scored just 55 runs in their innings and England reached their target with the loss of 4 wickets, in just over 8 overs.

England, Australia, and South Africa took control of the group from there, with just one defeat for each nation in their 5 group matches. Australia lost to England by 8 wickets and the English lost to South Africa by 10 runs, although they already knew their place in the semi-final was secure. The match between South Africa and England was notable as Kagiso Rabada became the first bowler for South Africa to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

If you think you can predict who is going to win the Men's T20 World Cup, or any cricket competition around the globe, check out 10CRIC, one of the leading online bookmakers for cricket betting.

Moving to Group 2 and Pakistan took early control of the group as they crushed India by 10 wickets in the opening match. It was a huge victory for the Pakistan team and really gave them the confidence to go on and win all their group games. The other notable victory in the group for Pakistan came as they defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets.

Despite losing the match against Pakistan, New Zealand remained in contention for second place in the group thanks to an 8 wicket win over India in their second group match. The winner of that match was always likely to progress in second place and New Zealand did not make any mistake against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

In terms of individual performances, Jos Buttler leads the way in the batting averages with 120.00. The Englishman has scored 240 runs across 5 innings and that includes 101 not out against Sri Lanka in 67 balls. Babar Azam scored the most runs in the tournament during the group stages with a total of 264 at an average of 66.

Looking at the bowling figures and Paul Sterling of Ireland leaves the tournament with the best bowling average of 5. However, of those remaining in the competition, Adam Zampa of Australia leads the way, closely followed by Trent Boult of New Zealand, and Moeen Ali of England.



