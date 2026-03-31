India has never been known for its sporting successes. For a country with the largest population on the planet, that is a bit embarrassing. It has only managed to win 35 medals in the Olympics, and outside a few individual sports, it has never achieved any notable success in the field of sports. The only exception is the country’s national sport, cricket, where India has managed to win two World Cup titles.

However, in other global sports there has been a startling lack of success. India has never managed to produce national teams that qualify for football or basketball World Cups.

One of the reasons often cited as responsible for this lack of success is funding. Training camps, equipment, travel, coaching, and nutrition all require significant financial resources. But even when the government invests significant funds into various organisations, India’s sports federations sometimes ignore financial transparency rules, causing doubts about possible mismanagement. That is why many critics have called for a new way of funding India’s sport, demanding more transparency and accountability.

The Transparency Challenge in Indian Sports Governance

The accusations about funds mismanagement have illustrated the need for stronger oversight and governance reforms, ensuring that the funds go where they are intended. Financial transparency is especially important within India’s incredibly complex network of various government ministries, national sports federations, state associations, and private sponsors.

The debate surrounding transparency has outgrown sports organisations and has even reached India’s Supreme Court, which considered forming a commission to investigate the functioning of certain sports associations following allegations of irregularities and mismanagement.

Governance Reforms and the Push for Accountability

The clamour for increased transparency and accountability has become so loud that it has forced policymakers to introduce several initiatives aimed at improving governance in sports. One major step has been the introduction of new legislation to modernise the management of sports federations.

One of them is the National Sports Governance framework, aimed at creating clearer oversight structures and ensuring that sports bodies operate with higher levels of transparency. The legislation proposes mechanisms such as independent audits, ethical oversight, and dispute resolution systems to strengthen accountability across federations.

Funding Critical for the Development of Young Athletes

One thing that is lacking from this picture is early-stage funding. Most of the money in all sports federations goes to already established athletes and clubs to help them operate. Very little remains for one critical aspect of sport, and that is the development of young athletes. Many of them require financial support long before they reach elite levels or attract sponsorship deals. Training at the grassroots or junior level often depends on family resources, local associations, or small community sponsors.

The good news is that there are some initiatives for financial assistance for athlete development. They are aimed at providing funds for training camps, coaching salaries, and even athlete nutrition allowances. Investment at an early stage like this is key for fostering elite-level athletes at later stages.

The Role of Digital Finance and Emerging Investment Models

The increasing synergy between sports and technology has created some interesting opportunities for funding athletes. Digital platforms, especially those using cryptocurrencies, have already transformed how fans interact with sports, enabling crowdfunding campaigns, fan memberships, and direct athlete support initiatives.

There are also other possibilities. Blockchain-based funding mechanisms, similar to those used in crypto presales, can be employed to support athletes through token purchases. Crypto industry sites like CCN illustrate how these projects can be used to build communities like the ones created around various crypto tokens, while at the same time securing funds needed for development.

Conclusion

With its massive population, it is somewhat baffling that India isn’t more successful at sports. Its lack of presence on the global sporting map seems to stem not so much from a lack of funding, but from a lack of proper governance of allocated money. Transparency and accountability are two issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later, and fortunately for India’s sports fans, there seems to be a definitive movement in that direction. But until those issues are resolved, the country will remain known only for cricket and not much else.



