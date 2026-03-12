India's sports federations flout financial transparency rules?

Transparency and accountability in Indian sports administration are tough to find. While there are instances where the administrators stand out with their quick problem solving in the interest of athletes, the lax attitude and bureaucratic inertia often overshadow it.

The governing bodies – Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and various National Sports Federations (NSFs) – receive substantial financial support from the Union Government, making their administrative health a matter of public interest.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) expects these governing bodies to follow strict guidelines, yet some of the most basic regulations get flouted.

Back in February 2015, the Ministry had directed all the National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association to hoist suo-moto or self-declare the activities conducted by them mandatorily on their respective websites.

The guidelines came months after the Delhi High Court took cognisance of the NSFs not furnishing required information under the Right to Information Act (RTI) in a case involving Badminton Association of India and asked the Union Government to examine the functioning of these federations closely in December 2014.

The guidelines issued by the Sports Ministry following this included a 23-point compliance checklist for all federations, which must be present on all websites of all federations for the general public to access. This includes basic information about the executive committee, respective constitutions, revenue generated and others. This checklist was also made a part of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

One among the 23-point compliance checklist was uploading the Annual Audited Accounts along with the balance sheet, for public access.

The federations were asked to furnish their financial data for the previous financial year by 30th June of the current year. This was later extended to 31st December of current year, following pushback from the federations, citing the deadline impossible to meet in 2015 itself. For example, the data for FY 2024-25 should have been uploaded by 31 December, 2025.

More than a decade since the directive, all major federations including the IOA continue to disregard the audited accounts and balance sheet compliance.

The Bridge observed that as of 11 March, 2026 out of the 14 major sports, which enjoy good viewership or are earmarked as priority sports, only three federations have their latest financials furnished on the website.

Surprisingly, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which has been notorious for mismanagement in recent years, is one of the three bodies, who have their audited accounts for the 2024-25 (as per the 31 December deadline) public.

The other two federations, which met the demand, are the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Hockey India (HI).

Among the non-compliant federations, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stood out.

The BFI website has navigation tabs for audited accounts until the 2022-23 financial year but clicking on them reveals nothing but a “Page Not Found” error, meaning that no verifiable data is currently accessible.