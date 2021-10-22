This is how India's top athletes spend their free time

India's top sporting talents are a source of widespread adulation and admiration, people who are adored for their ability to use their immense talents to elevate the country on the world stage. However, little attention is paid to how our favourite athletes spend their time when they are not scoring goals or points on the field, court, or track.



Although they may have seemingly superhuman abilities, India's most beloved athletes are just like the rest of us, with hobbies and quirks like any other person. If you're wondering about the hobbies of some of the country's top athletes, read on to find out.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the superstar batsman who is the captain of the Indian National Cricket Team, lives a life more public than most. Nicknamed Cheeku in the press, this immensely popular athlete is among one of the most popular and adored in Indian history. While he has confessed to also playing plenty of cricket in his spare time, that's not the only thing he is interested in. Kohli is also a keen dancer, spending plenty of free time in breakdancing lessons. He is also mad about fashion, which is why he has also released his own line of leisurewear

2. MS Dhoni

Another legendary figure in the highly competitive world of Indian cricket is MS Dhoni, who is a former captain of the national team for whom there is an immense public interest in his personal life. One thing that few people know about Dhoni is that he is a keen poker player and has even worked as a brand ambassador for poker companies in the past.