History repeats for the Bangladesh women's team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022

With 8 teams participating, The ICC Women's World Cup started on the 4th March 2022. Bangladesh Women's Cricket team has made their debut in this world cup and they have already given the fans many moments to cherish. But apart from the other exciting moments seen in this event, the women's team has produced something so precious for the history of Bangladesh, and also repeated something that the men's team achieved earlier in their very first World Cup appearance.

Third Match Charm:

In 1999, Bangladesh's men's cricket squad competed in their first World Cup. They won their first-ever World Cup match against Scotland in the third group encounter after losing the first two games of the competition. After 23 years, in 2022, The Women's team also got their first win of the World Cup in their third group match against Pakistan. In their first World Cup appearance, the men's team also got the better of the Pakistan Men's Cricket team and created a major upset as they won the match by 62 runs. That was also the only loss of Pakistan in the group stages.

Historic Win on a Historical Month:

The victory against Pakistan came in March, which is a very important month for the History of Bangladesh as this is the month they declared their Independence from Pakistan back in 1971. This made the taste of their first-ever World Cup match victory even sweeter than ever.

Bangladesh Women started their World Cup journey against South Africa where they lost the match by 35 runs. But the win never came so easy as after an impressive bowling performance they restricted South Africa to 207 runs. Both the Tigresse openers started on a positive note and were scoring quick runs. The match seemed to be going in the favor of Bangladesh but 3 quick wickets took their match away from Bangladesh.

The Women's World Cup Journey So Far:

The Tigresses got to play against the host, New Zealand, for their second group match. They were being dominated by the Kiwis as this was the first time they were playing against New Zealand and also this is the first time they are playing in New Zealand. Bangladesh Women only managed to score 140 runs and lost the match by 9 wickets.

For the third match, Bangladesh Women got their favorite rival Pakistan as the opponents and the Tigresses went to the match confident enough because of their recent match performances against them. Pakistan lost 2 straight matches against Bangladesh before this match.

Bangladesh posted 234 runs on the scoreboard courtesy of Fargana Hoque's maiden world cup half-century and a crucial 46 runs innings from the captain Nigar Sultana. Pakistan seemed to be winning the game quite comfortably until Fahima Khatun's magical 43rd over where she took 2 quick wickets. Though the whole team performed very well, the 43rd over from Fatima Khatun took the match away from Pakistan. Pakistan ended up losing the match by 9 runs. Apart from Fahima, Rumana Ahmed was another crucial bowler for Bangladesh who broke the dangerous-looking 91 runs partnership of the Pakistani openers.

Bangladesh did an outstanding performance with the ball but the batting was also impressive as 234 is the highest team total for Bangladesh in ODIs. Sharmin Akhter's 44 from 55 balls gave them a very good start in the batting innings which gave freedom to play shots to the rest of the batters.

Winning against Pakistan is always special for Bangladesh but to do it in the grand stage of the World Cup and a prestigious month for the country has made the win more glorious than ever.