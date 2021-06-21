Five sports bonus conditions that people rarely check

Nowadays, online bookmakers are more popular than their land-based counterparts because they provide users with more sports, features, and bonuses. The latter plays a vital role for many players, especially when choosing a new gambling platform. Consequently, most online bookies try to come up with unique rewards and benefits to appeal to as many customers as possible.



Regardless of which promo you choose, it has specific Terms and Conditions that you have to adhere to if you want to use it. Most of you probably know about the minimum and maximum deposit requirements and the rollover condition, which is why we won't include them in this review. Instead, we will point out a few other things that users forget to check when choosing sports betting bonus.

1. Learn whether you can combine the different promotions

One of the first things that you should check once you learn about the Pinnacle sports bonus is whether you are allowed to use it in conjunction with other promotions. Even though some people would be more than happy if they get the chance to do that, most sports betting operators won't allow them to combine different offers.

Therefore, you have to carefully choose which offer you want because you probably won't be able to try out anything else until you complete the rollover requirements.

2. Check if you can use your bonus on every sport

The vast majority of sports offers you will have access to can be used on whatever you want to. In other words, it doesn't matter if you wish to punt on football, MMA, eSports, boxing, or something else.

Sadly, some offers won't work on everything. Every bookie knows which sports attract more customers, so don't be surprised if there are rewards that you can use only on football.

3. Sometimes, you may have to prove your identity prior to using a particular bonus

Verifying your identity is something that everyone who visits Pinnacle has to do at some point in time. This allows the gambling website to determine whether you are eligible to play on its platform. Furthermore, this is the only way for you to withdraw your winnings.

Some online bookies are more serious than others when it comes to proving your identity, so you shouldn't be surprised if you have to complete this procedure before using any of the promotions.

4. Learn more about how much money you can win while using the particular offer

One of the things that some people forget to learn is how much money they can win while using a particular bonus. The fact that a given sports reward may provide you with a lot of bonus funds doesn't mean that you can withdraw all of it. In fact, most bookies will have a certain limit to the amount of money you can obtain using a particular offer.

5. Make sure that you are allowed to make a withdrawal request before completing the rollover requirement

The last thing that you should check is whether the bookie allows you to withdraw your winnings without completing the playthrough condition. Even though most gambling websites won't let you do that, there are some exceptions.