Father of Kabaddi - The Story of Harjeet Brar Bajakhana

Kabaddi is known to exist over 100 years in India and is more popular specifically in some parts of the country. Kabaddi is played even in streets and in free time by children.

Harjeet Brar Bajakhana was one such player who started playing kabaddi in his early childhood and became the quintessential player of Kabaddi in India.

How did Harjeet get into Kabaddi?

Harjeet was born in Bajakhana village of Punjab in 1971. Since Kabaddi was popular in Punjab his father Sardar Bakshish Singh encouraged and supported him to participate and play the game.

When Harjeet was in 8th grade, he participated in the Mini Games at Guwahati and won. His passion grew for the game and considering this he was admitted to the Sports college in Jalandhar, Punjab. This was the official beginning of his very impressive career in Kabaddi.

Growth of Kabaddi and Harjeet's Career

Kabaddi was initially a country thing but it got its international exposure in 1936 in the Olympics. Harjeet made his international debut in 1994 in Canada.

His one of the raids was so admired by the people that it received a bet of $100,000.00. Following his footsteps there are many rising stars in Kabaddi in the Indian team and we are performing exceptionally well as a country. India has won most of the world cups in the Kabaddi tournaments so far.

Harjeet's Kabaddi Journey

If we go back to 1996 then, at the 1996 Kabaddi World Cup in Liberty, Brar won a cash prize of one lakh rupees for a single winning raid. He was so respectful and showed sportsmanship for the opposing players which made him the most loved amongst the Kabaddi fans.

Harjeet was a raider in circle style kabaddi and his kabaddi moves were like what anyone would hardly have thought of. He was from a small village of Punjab and with his polite attitude and respect toward the opponents and love towards the Indians, he became a worldwide icon in the Kabaddi world.

Harjeet Brar Bajakhana did what no one else could have done in kabaddi and received the most honorable title - 'Father of Kabaddi'.

Harjeet's Unfortunate Death

Harjeet along with other four Kabaddi players met with a road accident while they were traveling on 16 April 1998, to New Delhi to get their visas to travel abroad. They were traveling on Kharar-Morinda road of NH 95. A truck collided with the gypsy they were traveling in and India lost a Kabaddi legend.

Harjeet left India in his very early life but his legacy will always remain with the Kabaddi game and the gem will always be remembered as the 'Father of Kabaddi' in India and across the world.