Didn't see this Cummins!

Mumbai Indians have faced third consecutive defeat this season. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma himself is surprised to see the innings of KKR batsman Pat Cummins. Mumbai Indians (MI) had to face defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 14th match of IPL-2022. This is Mumbai's third consecutive defeat in the season. The team has reached 9th place in the points table, which has disappointed the fans of this 5-time champion team.



Pat Cummins was a major contributor to defeating Mumbai in the match played in Pune, who played an unbeaten inning of 56 runs in just 15 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 4 fours. Pat Cummins completed his half-century in just 14 balls during this period, which was the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history. In exactly 14 balls, KL Rahul had also done this feat in the year 2018.



After blasting with his bat, everyone was surprised to see him including his captain Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas lauded Cummins in the post-match ceremony. He said everyone was surprised to see the way he was hitting the ball because yesterday in the nets, he (Cummins) was practicing with the ball, and then the rest we all have seen. He further said, was batting in the nets beside him then. During the break, the plan was for Venkatesh Iyer to drop the anchor and tell Pat to just swing at everything because that's what he was doing before too.



Iyer said his teammates, especially top-order batter, and his side must take responsibility. After power play, it would be easy for all to bat considering the pitch condition.



Shreyas admitted that when we are going to bat he told the top order to take some responsibility. He said, "We are all able to hit the ball for a long time. In a power play, the pitch was exactly the same in both parts of the game. I think it got a lot easier after the power game".



Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma himself was also surprised by Cummins' innings. After the match, Rohit said, he never expected this kind of innings from Pat Cummins. The way he played, full credit goes to him. We didn't have a good start in batting. We were in the match till the 15th over but Cummins messed up all the equations.



Batting first in the match, Mumbai scored 161 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav scored 52 runs for Mumbai, while Tilak Verma scored 38 not out. In response, KKR won with 4 overs remaining. Venkatesh Iyer scored an unbeaten 50 and Pat Cummins scored an unbeaten 56 for Kolkata.



KKR won the match with five wickets in hand, making it their third win of the season. For the first time in bowling, after winning the toss, the team led by Shreyas Iyer limited the five-time champion to 161 runs. Umesh Yadav was on the outstanding throwing team, giving just 25 runs and scoring an important wicket for Rohit Sharma (3).