Commonwealth Games 2022: What's new?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held from July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, England, this year.

This year's Commonwealth Games are special in a sense that some new additions have been made. Also, it has a special angle to it since the CWG is being held right 20 years after the Manchester 2002 and on the 10-year anniversary of London 2012 Summer Olympics.

This year the special sporting events that have been included in the Commonwealth games are:

BasketBall 3X3

Women's T20 Cricket

Wheelchair BasketBall 3X3

Para Table Tennis

Also, the number of events for women will be 136 which is higher in comparison to 134 for men. This is a great change from the perspective of removing gender disparity. Moreover, 10 mixed events will be played and in terms of the parasport events the wheelchair basketball tournament has been included for the first time in the Games history.

From India's perspective the special excitement lies within the fact that the Indian Women Cricket Team will make its debut in the CWG 2022.

Cricket has been a part of the CWGs before 1998 but this is the first time when the women's cricket team will appear at the CWGs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham hosting all matches.

With the virtue of its position in the ICC Women's T20 rankings India has made its place in the tournament along with 6 other countries being selected.

Women's T20 cricket has gained recent popularity and this season the Indian team will make its debut under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. With the CWG2022 India is also excited about the return of Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya.

India is excited and people are eyeing the India Vs Pakistan match as always on July 31. The excitement is overwhelming with over 1.2 million tickets being sold already.

Stay hooked with whatever channel you like and cheer for India. Let us hope the team walks in with great glory this year!

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.