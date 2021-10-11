Can Esports be considered sports?

The growing popularity of esports on platforms like SlotXO and other online platforms has prompted people to ask: Are esports legitimate sports?



Several exciting developments in recent years have led to this debate. While esports resemble traditional sports such as football, soccer, rugby, and basketball, they all lack one vital ingredient: physical activity.

That's why the International Olympics Committee has not yet incorporated esports into any Olympic event.

Which leads us to ask: What exactly constitutes a sport?

What Is a Sport?

All the recognized English language dictionaries define sport as an activity requiring skill, physical exertion, entertainment, and competition in which individuals or teams compete against each other.

Such definitions always include some mention of skill and physical exertion. If you look at all the popular physical sports in existence today, such as running, soccer, tennis, swimming, and boxing, all feature these two factors, among others.

Are Esports Really Sports?

When you consider that sport takes skill, in our opinion, esports are indeed sports. However, when it comes to that other factor, physical exertion, it can get challenging to qualify esports as sports.

However, the cultural change in society is moving toward a more inclusive view of sports in general.

If you ask us, because sports encompass any activity that involves skill and physical exertion and includes the elements of competition and entertainment where individuals or teams compete against others, then esports are indeed sports.

Why Haven't Esports Been Included in Major Global Sporting Events?

Without a solid definition, it can be challenging to say whether or not esports are actual sports. There will always be those who advocate for sporting authorities to consider esports as genuine sports and arguments against this view.

But, the momentum has started to include esports within the overall definition of sports, and we don't see this view changing. Esport has developed a solid ecosystem with professional and salaried players, filled arenas, and huge businesses.

What people think doesn't overlap with what the sporting authorities think. However, because opinion drives change, it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming years regarding the relevance of esports.

Final Thoughts

The success of esports in exposing more people to their platforms will be vital in getting them recognized as "real sports." Esports will keep growing as gaming gains relevancy and becomes more mainstream.

Soon, we may find the International Olympics Committee changing their official view and bringing esports enthusiasts to the table for a discussion.

What we can't argue with is that esports are growing and will keep growing. For now, we do not have a definitive answer as to whether esports are "genuine" sports.

Still, given the success esports has achieved so far, the real question isn't whether esports are sports but when they will be recognized as such not only by the general population and sporting authorities alike. The jury's out on this one, but we're leaning toward the latter.