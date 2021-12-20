Big Bash League 21-22 Season Predictions and Team Analysis

The current season of the Big Bash League is the eleventh season of the tournament. The league has debuted on the 5th of December and is planned to feature 61 matches in the entire tournament, including the semi-finals and finals. The administrator of the Big Bash league is Australian cricket.



Prediction

It has been confirmed that eight teams will perform in this season of the Big Bash League. These eight teams will compete with each other in the Big Bash League 2021-2022 to win the trophy. Sydney Sixers is considered the king of this game. They are also the winner of the previous year's league. Perth Scorchers tried their level best, but they could not make it up with Sydney Sixers. James Vince had also played very well; he made 95 runs in just 60 balls and made Sydney sixers win another final. So, people are predicting that there are high chances that Sydney Sixers may also win the trophy this year.

Sixers Are Expected to Defend Their Title

Sixers are the second team in the BBL history to win three titles last year. With the help of coach, Gregg and captain, Moises Henrique, the team has been dominating the entire season. They have a great chance to create history by winning this year.

James Vince and Josh Philippe, the two main star players of the team, also have great players such as Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, who can cause serious damage to the other team with the help of their bat. It is needed to say that their team's batting line-up is very strong. However, the Sixer's bowling side is also very strong. They have players like Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbot in their team, who will make it difficult for the other batsman to score a good run.

Perth Should Challenge for The Trophy Once Again

Another team with great potential is the Perth Scorchers. They just missed out on the previous league's trophy because of small mistakes. Even after losing the finals, they still were the best team throughout the season.

A big thanks should go to the opening batsmen, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy, who had put a burden on other teams by scoring an unbeatable run in almost every match. They had the second-highest net run rate, which was far better than the winning team. If their opening batsman plays extremely well, then the Scorchers will be very difficult to beat.

How can we forget that Perth has the last year's highest wicket-taker in their team? Jhye Richardson took 29 wickets in 17 games. This year they have a great team and have high chances of winning the title.

Can Stars Win Their First BBL Title?

We all know that Melbourne stars' performance was very poor in the last season, they just won five out of fourteen matches, they were the second last team of the league. They have to work very hard and maintain a great strategy to win their first BBL title. This year, they have players in great form, such as Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, and many more; it simply means they have great chances this year.

Apart from these three teams, the rest of the team have to work very hard to see themselves in the finals. Renegades have almost zero chances of winning, and they have to change their team to survive in the league.

The Bottom Line

If you are a fan of the BBL, you should definitely stay tuned this year. We have shared some insights on the major teams, so it becomes easy for you to understand which team is likely to perform well this season.

But we all know that in life and cricket, anything can happen.



