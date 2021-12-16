Best Indian Horse Racing Sites – Bonuses, features, and more

The sports betting enthusiast in India who wants to bet on horse races now has access to world-class platforms. The choices are in plenty but it is important to make the right decision when it comes to the choice of Indian horse racing sites.

Bet365 – Best for watching Live Races

Visit the official bet365 site >

Bet365 is one of the oldest and top Indian horse racing sites. The brand has popularity around the world but it offers bonuses specifically in Indian rupees for Indian punters. Bet365 users a license from the Malta Gaming Authority.





Bonuses & offers at Bet365



This is an area where Bet365 loses out on the competition, as the popularity of the brand means that users have to settle for less in bonuses. However, there are specific bonuses for horse racing punters as existing customers. Head over to the official bet365 website to find out more.

Overall experience of the platform

Bet365's platform is one of the best in terms of stability and reliability. The process of finding various markets is also very easy. Users are unlikely to complain about the design once they get used to the same.

Experience on mobile devices

Closer look at the mobile app

Bet365's app is as well designed as the desktop site. A lot of information is available with minimal effort. Since the app can be enjoyed on Android or iOS devices, users should have no trouble even when they are switching phones.

Looking at the Mobile Site

The mobile site from Bet365 hits all the sweet spots in terms of loading speed, ease of use, and design. It is basically a condensed version of the desktop site with all the same features.

Summarising all key features

Bet365 is a brand that operates with low margins. The bonuses may not be in huge numbers, but Bet365 ticks all the right boxes and it also offers an excellent live streaming service. Furthermore, Bet365 is also one of the few brands to come with a strong set of associated features like Cash Out, Edit Bet, Bet Builder, and more.

Pros & cons of Bet365

Pros:

Dedicated promotions for horse racing

Free live stream of events

Prices are excellent

Cons:

Difficult to reach customer service

Some may not like the design

1xBet – Best for bonuses

Sign up with 1xBet

1xBet is one of the top horse racing sites in India with several promotional offers up its sleeve. The site uses a Curaçao eGaming License after its inception in 2007. 1xBet is able to operate in different parts of the world owing to this license.





Bonuses, offers & promotions provided by 1xBet



1xBet is big on bonuses with new players getting a maximum of 10,000 INR up to 100%. This, however, is the only offer, as there are campaigns run in substantial numbers on the sportsbook and casino segments. The bonuses on horse racing can largely be claimed in the form of accumulator bets.

Overall experience of the platform

The 1xBet has been around for more than a decade. This enhances the overall product portfolio, but the design is also a little dated. However, users should be able to find the betting markets with ease thanks to the numerous navigation options.

1xBet and its operations on mobile devices

Availability of 1xBet mobile app

The app happens to be a better bet for using 1xBet compared to the desktop site. There is very less of flashy objects on the, as the focus is more on the betting part. The loading speed is also quite fast, while there are some customisation options in the app.

1xBet mobile site review

The mobile site is almost similar to the app and it offers a higher degree of convenience for those who do not want to download content. Unlike the app, the access to the mobile site is instant as one has to just fire up the mobile browser and input the URL.

Summarising all key features

1xBet is a great platform for experiencing betting on horse races with a sizable bonus to act as a backup. The desktop site may not be impressive, but the mobile experience more than makes up. Even though there may not be specific bonuses for betting on horse races, users can still get the same kind of benefits by taking advantage of offers available in the accumulator or similar sections.

Pros & cons of 1xBet

Pros:

Huge selection of horse racing betting options

Live stream service to watch races

Several deposit options

Cons:

Website design is very mediocre

Withdrawals can be slow

4raBet – One of the Best Indian Horse Racing Sites

Register on 4raBet

4raBet is one of the few horse racing betting sites to offer a modern and interactive solution for sports betting. It has plenty of selections for betting on horse races. Despite operating in different parts of the world, 4raBet is a site that has Indian punters at its heart.





Bonuses & promotions available at 4raBet



As a new platform for sports betting, 4raBet is big on bonuses. There are exclusive bonuses on cricket, but users do remain eligible for other bonuses. There are no specific bonuses for horse racing enthusiasts, but new players get up to 15,000 INR by matching the first deposit at 100%.

User experience of the platform

The 4raBet user experiences an outstanding design, as this is a new sportsbook that adopts a modern design. At the same time, it is also quite reliable as well. The site does not crash even in the live betting segment and this is crucial for any sports punter.

Using 4raBet on mobile devices

Mobile app experience of 4raBet

The app provides the same kind of experience that one would get from the desktop site. Due to ease of access, users are more likely to prefer the app over the desktop site.

Mobile Site Experience of 4raBet

The mobile site does not feature many changes from the app. The major changes might be seen in the devices with a notch, as the app is able to adapt better in such scenarios.

Summary of all key features

4raBet is a modern platform on so many fronts. The design is such a refreshing change from the regular stream of sportsbooks. At the same time, users also get substantial betting options on cricket apart from horse races.

Pros & cons of 4rabet

Pros:

Interactive and modern

Large selection of markets

Particularly suited for punters from India

Cons:

Customer support could be better

Mobile experience

Betting variety of other sports could be better

ComeOn – Best for innovative options

Visit ComeOn India >

ComeOn is a brand with a significant string of new betting choices and features. It has a license from the reputed Malta Gaming Authority. This makes it easy to operate in different parts of the world.





Bonuses & promotions at ComeOn



ComeOn has many bonuses that are headlined by the welcome offer which stands at an impressive 10,000 INR after deposit match at 100%. There are also free bet offers that provide a cushion if the first bet loses. The volume of exclusive bonus offers for horse racing enthusiasts might be less, but the overall promotional offers make it worthwhile to try ComeOn.

Overall experience of the platform

It is a pleasure to use ComeOn with all the smooth transitions and attractive features. It does not take long to get used to the design which makes it easy to find many of the top betting markets with ease.

ComeOn on mobile devices

Mobile app experience

Just as an incredible desktop design, the mobile app has also been done very well. It has been designed to work exclusively on Android or iOS platforms. The features make the same transition as expected.

Mobile Site Experience

The mobile site is almost similar to the app. Once again, there are no sacrifices to the features that the mobile site is able to offer. In fact, the mobile site can handle the full tasks that one would normally associate on the desktop.

Summarising all key features

ComeOn – Best for design

ComeOn is a place where users to experience a wonderful gambling site. The design provided by ComeOn makes it one of the best horse racing betting sites in India. It also helps that there are a ton of additional promotional offers on the platform. ComeOn is not just about the show, as the variety of markets is also quite good.

Pros & cons of ComeOn

Pros:

Availability of many payment options

Promotions are excellent

Online casino is also worth a visit

Cons:

High wagering requirements on many bonuses

Lack of live streams

Melbet – Best for beginners

Register on Melbet India >

Melbet ranks as one of the contenders for the status of being one of the top horse racing betting sites in India by virtue of providing a ton of features and bonuses in a simplified interface.





Bonuses, offers & promotions offered by Melbet



The welcome offer provided by Melbet may not be the largest, but it comes with a decent set of wagering requirements that make it easy to meet. This bonus stands at 10,000 INR after matching the first deposit at 100%. The existing users also get their hands on a decent set of bonuses.

Overall experience of the platform

Melbet's old website does not meet the expectations of any punter, but the site has undergone a swanky revamp in recent times. It is able to live up to the expectations in a huge way. The site manages to condense most of the product portfolio into a few headings at the top of the navigational bar. Apart from avoiding clutter, this also makes it easy to access the various sections.

Melbet on mobile devices

Mobile app experience

The apps from Melbet have been specifically designed to work on Android or iOS devices. These apps are enriched with a ton of features that users would normally associate with a desktop site. This is because the app has made an easy transformation from the desktop site without compromising on features. Similarly, users will get the same volume and variety of betting markets in almost every sport.

Mobile Site experience

For those who have used the Melbet app, the mobile site may not be vastly different. It still manages to come with all the bells and whistles that one would find on the desktop site. However, it can be handled without any additional installation and with just the mobile browser at the user's disposal.

Summarising all key features

Melbet – Best for beginners

Melbet is a platform that tries to simplify everything for users so that even beginners are able to place bets without hassle. It is backed by a solid set of markets in almost every sport including horse racing, while the associated betting features are the added bonus.

Pros & cons of Melbet

Pros:

Huge selection of payment options

India-specific gaming titles are available

Customer support is quite good

Cons:

Mobile experience is very average

Overall, the design looks very cluttered

Many of the offers are meant only for the online casino

Making the choice among these betting sites & reasons for the same

At the end of the day, the art of choosing one among the top Indian horse racing sites is done on the basis of many parameters. Even though some of the brands like Melbet and ComeOn are able to certain aspects of the role extremely well thanks to a modern design and attractive interface, the user has to look at the entire picture. 1xBet is a great form in terms of bonuses, but it does not have the same kind of choices when it comes to betting features. These are also as important as the markets themselves.

As a result, Bet365 would take the pick as one of the top horse racing sites in India. It manages to have a wide scope of markets, an attractive interface, excellent additional features like live streaming, and more. There are very few areas where Bet365 falls short and this consistency is the key towards its success.

Disclaimer: Bet365 Terms and Conditions apply / New Customers Only / Commercial content / 18+ | Gamble Responsibly

This review is based on a personal experience of the Bet365 offers and was last updated in December 2021. For further information, kindly visit the bet365 official website.