Best Bookkeeping Apps for Online gaming Enthusiasts – What You Should Know

If you're a gamer, it's important to consider accounting options because you'll likely win and lose throughout the year. You must effectively manage your finances, though it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of playing the different games.

While you may not know much about accounting, you don’t have to hire a professional accountant. The digital era has brought with it many bookkeeping applications that will simplify your financial management needs. These apps are often user-friendly and will make it easier to enjoy your online gaming experience and keep track of your winnings and losses.

In the US, state and local governments dip into almost everything. Legal sports gaming is becoming a top-priority source of tax revenue in many states and countries. Therefore, you must keep excellent records to prove how much you can be taxed based on your winnings.



Today, you will learn about the top five bookkeeping apps available for online gaming enthusiasts. Let’s get started.



Why You Need a Bookkeeping App as a Gaming Enthusiast

You may not be gaming professionally, but playing online games frequently can keep boredom at bay. However, you might not think to track what you spend or how much you lose/win. Think of gaming as an entrepreneurial journey. Overall, you’re not guaranteed success, someone will always be a better player, and you’ll have to sacrifice certain things to get what you want. It takes time to become great at what you do. Therefore, you’ll have to practice by playing the online games you like most.

5 Top Accounting Apps for Online Players

As an online gaming enthusiast, it can be daunting to analyze your spending patterns, keep track of losses and wins, and focus on your financial goals. However, these five bookkeeping apps will simplify those tasks, ensuring that you easily navigate your finances:

1. Mint

Mint is an excellent financial management app that provides various tools to control and track your spending habits. It syncs with all of your financial accounts, including:

Credit cards



Debit cards

Bank accounts

PayPal and other third-party apps

Since you can add all of your accounts, you’ll get a more holistic view of your financial information. Plus, Mint is user-friendly, so it’s easy to monitor your gaming habits regardless of how you add funds.

There’s also a budgeting feature on Mint, which can help you determine how much you can spend on online gaming. In the long term, this can prevent overspending.

Additionally, Mint alerts you about unusual transactions, low balances, and other bills. Therefore, you’ll be informed at all times and can control finances with ease.

One of the best things about Mint is it will create a graph showing your spending patterns over time. This can provide you with valuable insights into what you’re spending and help you plan for the future.



2. PocketGuard

PocketGuard is another great personal finance bookkeeping app for gaming enthusiasts. It caters to people with varied financial goals.

If you’re worried about budgets, PocketGuard has plenty of features and an intuitive interface. Therefore, it will be easy to create something you can use to curb spending.



Like most financial management apps, this one links to your payment cards and bank accounts. You can get all of your information in one place, showing transactions and offering a real-time overview of where your money goes.



The best thing about PocketGuard is it lets you create your own categories. As an online player, you may use it only to focus on gaming expenses. This app allows you to specifically track losses and wins with ease.



There are also plenty of budgeting tools that can help you set a spending limit for casino entertainment. Ultimately, this ensures that you use responsible gaming techniques and don’t go overboard.



Likewise, PocketGuard offers insights into your overall spending habits if you link all of your accounts with it. That can help you make more informed financial decisions throughout the years.



3. YNAB (You Need a Budget)

YNAB focuses on proactive financial planning. If you want to control your money, it’s an excellent choice.

It has a user-friendly interface and even offers educational resources to help you build and stick to a budget. There are also goal-setting and real-time tracking options to ensure you stay accountable for your expenditures.

4. Wally

Wally is a powerful and straightforward bookkeeping app that can help you understand your financial situation. The tool focuses on simplicity. If you like the no-frills approach to tracking your gaming expenses, this is the best option for the job.

When you use Wally, you can:



Input your income

Categorize expenditures

Set savings goals

Track spending habits relating to gaming activities

You’ll like Wally’s visualizations because it’s easy to see where the money goes. This means you can determine which adjustments to make so that you have the cash available for online games.

The app offers an expense-tracking feature. That can help you stay accountable and reduce the risk of overspending.



5. Expensify

Expensify is mainly used to track business expenses. However, it offers many features that online players will like when managing gaming-related finances.

Ultimately, Expensify simplifies the expense-tracking task by letting you snap pictures of your receipts. You can then categorize everything efficiently. This feature is ideal for those who visit traditional gaming parlours. They can track accommodations, meals, and other incidentals.



Even if you prefer online gaming, you can still use Expensify to create expense reports. This will help you evaluate your expenditures and analyze spending habits over time.



One great thing about Expensify is that it integrates with other accounting software options. If you already use one, you can streamline the financial management process.



Whether you use online gaming apps infrequently or are a professional gamer, Expensify helps you track expenses and income relating to your gaming activities.



Final Thoughts on Bookkeeping Apps for Online Players

You need to manage your finances if you’re an online gaming enthusiast. This will help you comply with tax regulations in your country and ensure you’re not overspending.

Luckily, the bookkeeping apps mentioned here will help you keep track of your expenses and know how much you're spending.


