Analyzing top teams in the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is Europe's elite football club competition that includes the continent's top football clubs playing for the right to be crowned European football champions.



The History of the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League football tournament began in 1955 and was known as the European Cup. It changed its name to the Champions League in 1992. It has since expanded to include over 79 European football clubs as of 2020.

Qualifying for the tournament begins in summer with three rounds and a playoff, which selects the 32 teams that enter the group stage in September. In this world-class league, the top two sides in each group progress to the round of 16. Then, the knockout phase begins, and any teams that did not make the cut drop into the UEFA Europa League.

Since its inception, 137 football clubs have competed in the tournament. Real Madrid has won the most titles—13 as of this writing—and Cristiano Ronaldo is the competition's leading scorer with 135 goals to his name.

This article examines the top teams playing in the 2020-21 season.

Analyzing the 2021 UEFA Champions League: The Top 5 Team Predictions

Below is our analysis for the top five teams in the 2021 UEFA Champions League, leading up to the best-performing team prediction.

5. Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC had an uninspiring 2020/21 season. However, with their main man, Virgil van Dijk, back, they have a real chance of scoring big and making it to the top ranks. And, their best man, Mo Salah, is in excellent form.

4. Manchester United FC

Man U is a permanent fixture in the UK Premier League and UEFA Champions League. It is a high-quality, constantly performing club with formidable players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Raphaël Varane.

3. Chelsea FC

Winning back-to-back Champions League titles is unheard of, but one team, Chelsea FC, has achieved this accolade in recent times. Chelsea may very well repeat this success as they've just re-signed one of the world's best strikers, Romelu Lukaku.

2. Bayern Munich

The epitome and stalwart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is a strongly performing team with arguably the best striker in the world right now, Robert Lewandowski.

That and an overall solid team full of competent and consistent players make their chance of winning this year's Champions League very high.

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Can anyone argue with your chances of winning a major world league when you have Lionel Messi on your side? Not really!

Paris Saint-Germain has Messi, along with Kylian Mbappé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar Jr, and Marco Verratti. Anyone would be intimidated to face this formidable team.

That's what gives Paris Saint-Germain a very high chance of winning this year's Champions League.

Final Thoughts

By our analysis, it is a tough prediction as all these teams have something going for them. Football fans are in for a real treat this year!