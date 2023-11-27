Aditi Ashok secures second LET Title at Spanish Open, caps remarkable season

In a captivating display of golf, Aditi Ashok secured her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title of the 2023 season by winning the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in Marbella, Spain. The victory at the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas marked the culmination of an impressive week for the Indian golfer, who shot rounds of 69, 68, 68, and a final-round bogey-free 66 to finish at 17-under-par 271.

Aditi Ashok's journey in the tournament included a late charge on the final day, where a series of strategic birdies in the back nine propelled her to overtake the early leader, Anne Van Dam of The Netherlands. Reflecting on the challenging competition, Aditi Ashok stated, "It was a great battle. Anne, when she's playing good, she can blow the field away and win by five to 10 shots. I knew I had to keep making birdies and to keep trying." (Via SkySports)

This triumph comes on the heels of her earlier win at the opening tournament of the LET season, the Kenya Open. Aditi Ashok showcased her golfing prowess with a final-round score of 66, finishing with a total of 17-under 271 at the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

Reflecting on her performance, Aditi Ashok acknowledged the initial challenges, stating, "It started out slow, I was missing a lot of birdies for the first six to eight holes. I hit it close on seven, after that I felt like I still had a chance. Initially, it felt like I was two shots away the whole time. I'm glad it picked up on the back nine." (Via SkySports)



Her strategic play and focus on making birdies throughout the final round paid off, leading to her historic win. The triumph marked Aditi Ashok's fifth career title on the LET and her second of the 2023 season, having also won the opening Magical Kenya Open at Vipingo Ridge. The competition was fierce, with Anne van Dam of the Netherlands providing tough competition. Despite the challenges, Aditi Ashok's strategic play and ability to make crucial birdies propelled her to a two-shot victory over her rivals.

Visit here http://khelraja.com/ to win more exciting prizes

One of the key moments in the final round was Aditi Ashok's ability to capitalize on pivotal situations, such as Van Dam's par when she hit the trees on the 15th hole and Aditi Ashok's long putt.



Aditi Ashok's performance wasn't the only highlight for Indian women golfers, as fellow Olympian Diksha Dagar secured a shared seventh place in the tournament. This achievement meant that India had two players in the top five of the continental tour for the first time, underscoring the excellent year for women golfers from the country.



The competition witnessed a tough battle between Aditi Ashok and Van Dam, who has previously won the tournament twice. Van Dam, acknowledging Aditi's stellar performance, commented, "Aditi just came out and played unbelievably, and she definitely deserved to win this week." (Via SkySports)

To explore various sports and opportunities in them, click here.

Aditi Ashok's association with Reliance Foundation played a pivotal role in her success. The foundation provided crucial support in terms of nutrition, strength and conditioning, and physiotherapy, contributing to Aditi's outstanding achievements on the golf course. Her gratitude for the foundation's assistance showcased the significance of such support in the competitive world of professional sports.



With a victory that bookended her LET season, Aditi Ashok's success at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España shows her consistency on big stages. The Indian golfer's remarkable achievements in 2023, including a strong showing at the Tokyo Olympics, highlight the growth of Indian women golfers on the international stage.