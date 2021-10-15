About White Label

Equipped with a comprehensive APP & Sports APP to help clients to get more player bets

Many customized templates to make the client's gambling website stand out from competitors

One of the most stable companies in the white label industry

Kzing can meet all the above prerequisites to assist clients in launching online casino platform in a timely and successful manner. In addition to these, below is advantages of Kzing

Agent management system (agents will have their own independent domain name)

Comprehensive and powerful anti-hijack system to ensure stable operation of the gaming platform, the safety of players and prevention of DDoS attack. ​

What you need to build an online betting platform?

In the early days, there was no white label company, there was only practitioners hire a technical team to develop the system platform. As the time goes, white label company started to exist and brought great development advantages to the iGaming industry. White label service is the first step in starting up an online gambling platform due to them have a mature system that connects various payment channels and games such as sports/live casino/lottery/chess & cards/e-sports/slot games. Their existence could greatly help practitioners to save a lot of trial and error, costs and resources. In recent years, the white label companies sprung up like mushrooms, each company with its own unique capability to provide white label services to the investors/entrepreneur. These white label companies have a huge impact on the iGaming industry as they have created many successful gaming/betting websites.

When looking at implementing any online casino platform, the following criteria shall be considered:

Get information of the white label company

Ask friends and relatives around for reliable company Browse all kinds of betting sites related advertisements Read iGaming news from various media sites

In-depth understanding of the company background

You need to understand a few key issues surrounding the white label companies, such as the company's organizational structure, system operations, reliability of the technical team, and etc. Once you get the relevant information, you can compare among these companies, and then choose a company with good reputation.

Request demo site testing

Test whether the demonstration site is up to expectation, and see which companies provide the most optimized back-end functions that have complete system such as agency system, fund system, as well as the big data analysis system, and yet the system is easy to control and manage.

Get the best template design

The template design is an important factor that attracts players' attention! If the template design is similar to one another, then your website cannot stand out. Therefore, exquisite design must be included in the consideration when choosing a white label company.

Get a quote

White label services are usually equipped with different solutions for clients to choose according to their budget and needs. While choosing an online betting platform, it is recommended that not only looking at the fee, but also need to consider from different aspects such as easily manageable back office, excellent APP user experience, detailed cash flow data analysis and etc to find out the package that is most suitable to your needs.

If you want to know whether a white label company is reliable, the best way is to contact the person in charge directly. You may ask some key questions. If they can give satisfactory answers, then you can put this company into consideration.

The iGaming market has been actively expanding, and this trend will continue to spread to more Asia markets. Clients who are interested in operating a gambling business must keep their eyes open and learn about the information related to the white label services before investing! If you want to find a white label company with good reputation and mature technology, choose Kzing! Contact business manager to build a betting website today!

In addition, we also provide services in China market, Southeast Asia market, cryptocurrency website, and etc.

************************************************** **********

We may not need you, but you absolutely need us

If you have any inquiries about our products or services, please contact the business manager for more information

Lion Wing [email protected] +63 917 121 2777

Patrick Lin [email protected] +63 917 171 2888

At the same time, don't forget to follow the official

Website: https://kzing.com/

Demo Site: https://kzingdemo88.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/kzingofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kzingofficial