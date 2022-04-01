15 Undrafted NHL Players Worth Remembering

The National Hockey League is arguably the biggest in the world and almost certainly the most lucrative. However, despite being very talented, some great players can be passed upon by the top teams.

In this article, we'll be looking at 20 of those players who went undrafted despite still being worthy of being remembered. Whether you're a hardcore fan who watches all the hockey content or a casual who just checks the latest hockey odds online, we think you'll find this super interesting. 1. Tyler Bozak Bozak was never drafted by an NHL team, but he still carved out a successful career, spending 10 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was a reliable player for them, scoring 139 goals and adding 217 assists in 647 games. He also had a good run in the playoffs, scoring 19 points in 32 games. 2. Dan Boyle Boyle was a top player who went undrafted but still managed to have a great NHL career. He played 18 seasons in the league, winning a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004. He also represented Canada at the 2010 Olympics, winning a silver medal. Boyle finished his career with 762 points in 1,093 games. 3. Johnny Oduya Oduya is another player who had a long and successful NHL career despite going undrafted right at the start. He played 14 seasons in the league, winning two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. He also represented Sweden at the Olympics in 2006 and 2018, winning a silver medal in 2006. Oduya played in 845 NHL games, scoring 29 goals and adding 162 assists. 4. Lubomir Visnovsky Visnovsky is another undrafted player who had a very successful and long NHL career. He played 16 seasons in the league, scoring 150 goals and adding 564 assists in 1,041 games. He also represented Slovakia at several international tournaments, including the Olympics in 2006 and 2010. 5. Henrik Zetterberg Zetterberg is another great player who went undrafted but still had a terrific NHL career. He spent his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings, playing 1,082 games and scoring 337 goals and 623 assists. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008 and represented Sweden at several international tournaments, including the Olympics in 2006 and 2010. 6. Antti Niemi Niemi, not to be confused with the former Scottish goalkeeper with the same name, is a player who went undrafted in the 00s. He played 11 seasons in the league, winning a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010. He also represented Finland at the 2014 Olympics, winning a bronze medal. Niemi played in 589 NHL games, winning 301 of them. 7. Jussi Markkanen





Markkanen is another undrafted player who had a fairly successful NHL career. He played nine seasons in the league, winning a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990. He also represented Finland at the 1998 Olympics, winning a bronze medal. Markkanen played in 241 NHL games, winning 111 of them.



8. Ray Emery Emery was a good player who went undrafted but still had a respectable NHL career. He played 11 seasons in the league, winning a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. He also represented Canada at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, winning a gold medal in 2010. Emery played in 409 NHL games, winning 196 of them. 9. Darren Pang Pang was an undrafted goaltender who had a good, if unspectacular, NHL career. He played six seasons in the league, winning a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990. He also represented Canada at the 1992 Olympics, winning a silver medal. Pang played in 241 NHL games, winning 116 of them. 10. Dominik Hasek Hasek is arguably the greatest 'keeper of all time' but wasn't fancied during the draft. He played 16 seasons in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. He also won six Vezina Trophies as the league's best goaltender, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014. Hasek played in 735 NHL games, winning 389 of them. 11. Martin Brodeur Brodeur is considered one of the greatest of all time, and he also went undrafted. He played 21 seasons in the NHL, winning four Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils. He also won six Vezina Trophies, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. Brodeur played in 1,266 NHL games, winning 691 of them. 12. Curtis Joseph Joseph was a great player who went undrafted but enjoyed much success in his long career. He played 19 seasons in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002. He also represented Canada at the Olympics in 2002 and 2006, winning a gold medal in 2002. In all, Joseph played in 943 NHL games, winning 454. 13. Mike Vernon Vernon was another great hockey player who went undrafted but still went on to play for 2 decades. He played 20 seasons in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups with the Calgary Flames. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings, and he represented Canada at the World Cup of Hockey in 1996, winning a gold medal. In total, Vernon played in 963 NHL games, winning 466. 14. Chris Osgood





Osgood was a really superb player with great longevity who went undrafted. He played 17 seasons in the NHL, winning three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. He also won a Stanley Cup with the New York Islanders, and he represented Canada at the World Cup of Hockey in 1996, winning a gold medal. Osgood played in 744 NHL games, winning 401 of them.

