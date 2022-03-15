WATCH: Anirban Lahiri gets a kiss from his young daughter after his splendid show in Players Championship

The veteran Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri on Tuesday came up with his career best performance to finish second at the recently concluded Players Championships. The 34-year-old ended as the second best with a score of 12 under par.

Lahiri had the solo before lead for a major portion of the event before a stunning display from the Australian Cameron Smith in the final round pushed him to the second spot. Thanks to his incredible show, the Indian leaves the tournament USD 2.2 miller richer.

However what has caught the attention of fans is something which happened happened just after Lahiri's historic performance. As the golfer was walking off the course to a huge applause his young daughter - Tishya, was seen jumping over a fence created using a rope and giving her father a peck on his cheeks.

Plenty of praise and a kiss from his daughter ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/bw22vjHmaV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2022

The toddler was accompanied by her mother, Ispa Jamwal, who too crossed over the rope later and joined her husband while he was walking out of the golf course.

"Plenty of praise and a kiss from his daughter," the PGA Tour tweeted while sharing the adorable video.