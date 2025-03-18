Golf: Wasim Khan leads Round 1 at PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala

Delhi’s Wasim Khan shot a six-under 66 to lead after round one of the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025 being played at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Wasim struck seven birdies and a bogey during his opening round on Tuesday.

Delhi’s Ajay Baisoya was placed second with a score of five-under 67. Panchkula’s Brijesh Kumar was placed third at 68.

Local lad Ashbeer Saini of Kapurthala made a hole-in-one on the 10th during his round of 69. He was placed tied fourth along with Sudipta Das and Amrit Lal.

The 34-year-old Wasim Khan landed his shots within five feet on three occasions for birdies. He also made a great recovery from the trees to extract a birdie on the 16th.

His longest birdie conversion of the day was a 12-footer on the 12th.

Wasim said, “I struck the ball well, landing it close for most of the day. My tee shots and iron-play were great. I finished 11th in the season-opener last week in Gurugram so that also gave me confidence coming into this week.

“The RCF Golf Course is in great condition and the approaches on the Par-5s can be tricky here as the greens are guarded by water hazards. Therefore, one has to watch out for the Par-5s.”



