Usha presents 13th DGC Junior/Sub-Junior boys and girls golf tournament 2023

The 13th DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament 2023, presented by USHA, begins today at the iconic Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. 100 golfers, aged between 8 and 21 years,will participate in this three-day (19th- 21st July), 18-holes per day tournament that will be played on both the Lodhi and Peacock Courses.USHA’s long standing association –of over three decades – with the Delhi Golf Club underpins its commitment to the growth and development of the sport in India. The tee-off will be done by DGC Club Champion Pratap Atwal, who is also the Walter Locke Matchplay champion.



The tournament, a test of skill, focus, and determination, will see some of the most promising younger generation of golfers in action, including Sharanya Agarwal from New Jersey, USA (handicap-1), Kashika Mishra (handicap-2), Chaitanya Pandey (the youngest Indian winner of European US Kids 2019) and Sandeep Kadian (Winner DGC Juniors/Sub-Juniors Golf Tournament 2022) amongst others.To encourage inclusivity, the Delhi Golf Club has waived the entry fees for 30 underprivileged juniors – 15 caddies from DGC, 7 from village Jindali (supported by the Golf Foundation), 8 from Ultimate Foundation (Golden Greens), and one from Golmuri Golf Club.

Commenting on the event, Komal Mehra, Head of Sports Initiatives and Associations, said,"Our partnership with the Delhi Golf Club goes way back and is special as it reflects our shared commitment to nurturing young talent. It is so heartening to see the growing number of youngsters who take part in these events and go on to make a mark in the world of golf, not just in the country but internationally too. We look forward to witnessing some exceptional talent over the next three days.”

USHA supports and promotes a diverse range of inclusive sporting initiatives across the country aligned with our ethos Usha 'Play,' which not only promotes a healthy and active lifestyle but also fosters community bonding. These include our association with the Mumbai Indians franchise, Flying Disc, Golf, Cricket, and sports for the visually challenged (athletics, kabaddi, judo, and powerlifting). We are also deeply committed to reviving and popularising local indigenous sports such as Kalari, Mallakhamb, SiatKhnam, Thang-Ta, Saz-Loung, Satoliya (popularly known as Pithu), and more.