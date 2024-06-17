Meijer LPGA Classic: Top-20 finish for Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok had a promising run in the Meijer LPGA Classic with a final round of 1-under 71 for a total of 10-under 278 and a T-17 finish in what was a low-scoring event at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan, U.S.

The Indian started the tour with one of the best rounds of the season scoring a sub-par of 68, with 5 birdies and a bogey putting score -4 below par.



Ashok ended the round tied at the 11th spot.



Her previous best this season was also a 68 at the Honda LPGA in Thailand in February where she finished tied 31st in the event.

A promising round

Ashok continued her good form in the 2nd round scoring a solitary bogey and 3 birdies. In doing so, she carded 2 under and was placed in T-16 at the halfway mark of the competition.



The Bengaluru player, who is enduring an average season, is due to play her third Olympic Games in August and this return to form will be a relief.



However, she’s yet to attain a top-10 finish in this season so far.



In the 3rd round, the Indian birdied a series of holes. She did bounce back though with a total of 5 birdies and 2 bogeys, moving to T-14 on the leaderboard.

The 4th round was a topsy-turvy ride for the Olympic-bound golfer as she succumbed to the pressure on four occasions, scoring 4 bogeys.

However, she slotted five below-par putts to finish the round with a 1-under score of 71.

The T-17 is Aditi’s best finish this season and the first in the Top 20.

And with the Olympics around the corner, the performance at the Meijer LPGA Classic must have given her a moral boost.

Victory for Lilia

Meanwhile, Vu Lilia, 2nd in the world rankings, won the Meijer LPGA Classic.

It wasn't straightforward for the American though. She was tied with Kim Grace, and Alexis Noel Thompson for the 1st spot at the end of 4 rounds. With all three tied at 16-under, a playoff was needed to decide the winner.