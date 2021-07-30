Top
Tokyo Olympics: South African golfer tests positive for Covid-19

South African golfer Paula Reto has tested positive for Covid-19 and hence will miss the Tokyo Olympics

South African golfer Paula Reto tests positive for Covid-19
South African golfer Paula Reto (Source: Hartford Courant)

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-30T07:50:31+05:30

Paula Reto of South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play at the Olympic women's golf competition next week at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

She had not yet left for Tokyo. She is the first female golfer with a positive test.

The men's competition lost Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to positive test results.

Reto has been replaced in the 60-player field by Diksha Dagar of India. Women's golf starts on Wednesday.

