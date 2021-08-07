Golf
Tokyo Olympics: Indians wake up at 4 AM just to watch golfer Aditi Ashok eyeing medal
A country suddenly fell in love with golf just for 23-year-old Aditi Ashok, who is giving a good fight at the Tokyo Olympics for a medal.
Indian sports fans, who keep on following international football and have watched endless nights of action during Euro 2020 or Copa America, have suddenly discovered a newfound love in golf. The credit of course goes to India's 23-year-old female golfer Aditi Ashok, who is putting up a fight of her life at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Bengaluru girl, Ashok, stays in contention for a medal in the final round of women's individual stroke play and stays in the 2nd position after 13 holes in Round 4, with a score of 14 under par. The world rank no. 200 is competing toe-to-toe against the best golfers in the world. Her action has caught Indians by surprise who woke in the wee hours on Saturday to cheer for her. Social media is abuzz with posts on Aditi, though many struggles to understand the concept of golf.