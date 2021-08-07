Tokyo Olympics: Indians wake up at 4 AM just to watch golfer Aditi Ashok eyeing medal

Indian sports fans, who keep on following international football and have watched endless nights of action during Euro 2020 or Copa America, have suddenly discovered a newfound love in golf. The credit of course goes to India's 23-year-old female golfer Aditi Ashok, who is putting up a fight of her life at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Bengaluru girl, Ashok, stays in contention for a medal in the final round of women's individual stroke play and stays in the 2nd position after 13 holes in Round 4, with a score of 14 under par. The world rank no. 200 is competing toe-to-toe against the best golfers in the world. Her action has caught Indians by surprise who woke in the wee hours on Saturday to cheer for her. Social media is abuzz with posts on Aditi, though many struggles to understand the concept of golf.









Will I be seeing Twitter experts telling Aditi should have scored eagle on hole 10 or a birdie at hole 18 or even she couldn't handle pressure and all. For a country where most people don't understand the scoring, #AditiAshok made them wake up early on a satday morning to watch. — Sandeep (@sandeep_Vishu) August 7, 2021

The tussle for medals on the Olympic golf course is going "to go down to the wire"! Korda at gold, Mone silver and #AditiAshok tied with Ko for bronze at this stage. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 7, 2021

Never have I ever thought that I would be watching golf on an early Saturday morning but this girl right here has made a billion like me glued to the TV watching a sport which we Indians don't even understand. Go Aditi.#AditiAshok pic.twitter.com/PSUpDQDNLG — Karan Chhabra (@ChhabraKkc) August 7, 2021

While India is rightfully going crazy over the hockey bronze medal, Aditi Ashok has quietly crept to the top of the women's golf table. Yes, SHE IS CURRENTLY IN NUMBER 1 SPOT!



Come on Aditi, GO FOR GOLD! — Ramkumar (@RAM_from_INDIA) August 5, 2021

Watching Golf. Kuch samaj nahi aa raha but Aditi Ashok 🇮🇳 is currently at no. 3 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 6, 2021





















Making India proud. Amazing story of Aditi Ashok, young Indian golfer at Tokyo who seems set to get a possible silver. Her mother is her caddy. I ❤️ Indian parents pic.twitter.com/BEtfDWaVUX — sonia singh (@soniandtv) August 6, 2021

So Mone Inami's impressive comeback & a par in the 15th hole has pushed Aditi Ashok to a 4th spot.



Just 3 more holes to go. This is getting very close #Tokyo2020 — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 7, 2021







