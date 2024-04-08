Shubhankar Sharma touted as potential gold medalist at Paris Olympics, says Coach Jesse Grewal

India's leading golfer, Shubhankar Sharma, is hitting his peak at just the right moment and could be in contention for Olympic glory, according to his coach Jesse Grewal. With the Paris Olympics looming on the horizon, Grewal, the esteemed recipient of the Dronacharya Award for coaching excellence, expressed unwavering confidence in Sharma's ability to clinch the top spot on the podium.

Speaking to PTI at a Five Iron Golf India event in Greater Noida, Grewal emphasized Sharma's potential, "I think he is going to have a good year...Yes, he can be the first Indian to win a gold in golf at the Olympics as he is peaking at the right time," he told PTI.

Grewal, who will be accompanying Sharma to the Olympics, revealed their meticulous preparation plans. "This time we are going a bit early there...The focus is clearly on the Olympics so that he is prepared in July," he said.

Highlighting Sharma's strengths, Grewal stressed the importance of impeccable iron play, "His iron play has to be on song...Iron play is his standout play and this will play a very big role at the Olympics," he added.

In addition to Sharma's prospects, Grewal underscored the significance of top-tier golf simulation centers like Five Iron Golf India in nurturing talent and popularizing the sport across demographics.

The event, organized by Five Iron Golf India in collaboration with corporate partner Top Golf Callaway Brands, featured a range of activities including contests, demonstrations, and club fittings, culminating with a master class led by Jesse Grewal himself.